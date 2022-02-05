Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:53 pm
5 soldiers embrace martyrdom as terrorists across Afghan border open fire

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops from inside the Afghanistan border and received a befitting response. Image: ISPR

Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Sunday reported that five soldiers of Pakistan Army embraced martyrdom due to firing by terrorists from inside Afghanistan across the international border.

The military’s media wing said terrorists opened fire on Pakistani troops from inside the Afghanistan boundary and received a befitting response. It added that as per intelligence reports, terrorists suffered heavy causalities due to retaliatory firing.

However, during the fire exchange, Lance Naik Ajab Noor, 34, Sepoy Ziaullah Khan, 22, Sepoy Naheed Iqbal, 23, Sepoy Sameerullah Khan, 18, and Sepoy Sajid Ali, 27, embraced martyrdom.

The media wing said Pakistan strongly condemns the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for activities against its neighbour and expects that the interim Afghan government will not allow the conduct of such activities against Pakistan in the future.

The statement added that Pakistan Army is determined to defend Pakistan’s borders against the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of brave men further strengthen its resolve.

