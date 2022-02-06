6 simple ways for working women to de-stress their skin

Being a working woman, it is difficult to follow a complicated skincare routine. In our daily working hurdles, we forget to take care of our skin. We are always looking for quick and easy ways for our skin.

Here are some simple methods to join the stress-relieving “Beauty Snacking” group while focusing on self-care. What do you think? Even if you’re racing to work every morning, you can still take breaks for the sake of your skin. Anything to put you in a good mood and distract your attention from the chaos.

1) Lip Care:

Are your lips chapped? Run a quick DIY scrub made with brown sugar powder and olive oil on your lips. Wear the skin out gently and add moisture to soften your pout with a lip balm.

2) Sheet masks

Have a zoom meeting scheduled or is the winter dryness getting to your skin? Sometimes all you want to do is to unwind. So, sit back and slap on a sheet mask that calls for hydration. Nothing quite a jade roller to help your skin take a breather and stress out your face muscles. Expect well-hydrated skin and skin that can boast about a rosy glow.

3) Hand cream

Your hands needn’t be as rough and dry as a rock that’s gleaming under the bright sun. Well, your skin can embrace that glow but minus the rugged feels. Use a cream to moisture and help your fingers smell good. It can easily improve the health of your skin and leave it soft as your hand sanitisers tend to contribute to the parched texture.

4) Face mists

A burst of hydration combined with soothing scents. What better than this to transport your skin to wonderland? This especially comes in handy when your face is looking for some refreshment post you’ve woken up from a nap. Go for something that can help your skin look bouncy, plump, and glowing.

5) Aromatherapy diffusers or candles

We all know the power of essential oils and how efficiently these can go above and beyond in de-stressing tensed muscles, skin, and hair roots. Place this break as a mandate and lit up a scented candle or simply add a few drops of essential oil to your diffuser. Help yourself breathe into a zone that brings about good vibes.

6) Eye masks

All that blue light and overworking will have your eyes worked up brimming with dark circles. Give it the time to be free and cool down. What better than under-eye masks to work up a miracle for your eyes?

