92,000 deserving students get scholarship under PM’s Ehsaas Program: Farrukh Habib

Islamabad: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Thursday said the government had so far granted around 92,000 scholarships on merit to male and female students from all public sector universities under the Ehsaas Undergraduate Scholarship Program.

The minister, on his Twitter handle, said that by extending the scholarship facility to the students, especially those who belonged to low-income families, the government had transformed their dream of getting higher education in universities into a reality.

For the current year, Farrukh said around 122,744 applications had been received for the Ehsaas Scholarship from across the country including Azad Jammu and Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

He said scrutiny of these applications would be completed by June for the award of scholarships to both male and female students for a 4 or 5-year graduation programme.