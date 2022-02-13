A call to disarm

Along with security personnel, Balochistan’s elected representatives and nationalist leaders need to strive to bring peace to the province and reconciliation between the state and its disgruntled, desperate elements.

After the terrorist attacks on the installations of the Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan, security has been beefed up across the province. FC Jawans managed to repulse the almost simultaneous attacks in Dashat, Punjgoor and Noshki, killing 20 terrorists, but only after 17 security personnel, including one officer, embraced martyrdom in the attacks.

According to officials, security has been beefed up across Balochistan, in those areas where there is known terrorist activity, and in Kechh, Punjgoor and Noshki where the terrorists have already carried out attacks. Frontier Corps personnel, backed by regular troops, were sent to different areas in the province, to track down terrorists and their accomplices, handlers and facilitators. And intelligence agencies are trying to locate the houses where these terrorists were accommodated, and provided food, arms and ammunitions before they attacked the Frontier Corps compounds.

There are reports that the security forces had surrounded a compound in Kechh area, but the occupants started firing at them instead of surrendering. F.C personnel also responded with firing, which continued for a few hours. Five armed men were killed, who were later identified as the collaborators of those terrorists killed in the earlier attacks on the security forces. A large quantity of arms and ammunition was also recovered from the compound they were occupying.

Home Minister Mir Ziaullah Langov declared that these terrorists come from Iran, where they find shelter through tribal and relatives’ connections. It is known that the Home and Tribal Affairs Department has sent a message to the Iranian border administration through the bordering district administration requesting the holding of a meeting to take up the matter of terrorism on Pakistani soil by terrorists operating in Iran. The Home department, which has, through its contact with the intelligence agencies, received evidence of the cross-border movement of these Baloch terrorists, will place this evidence before the concerned authorities, so that they can proceed in taking action against them.

Prime Minister Imran Khan along with Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa recently spent a day with the jawans and officers of the Frontier Corps in Noshki camp. Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed and Information and Broadcast Minister Fawad Chaudhary also accompanied the Prime Minister. Governor Balochistan Syed Zahoor Agha, Chief Minister Mir Qudoos Bizenjo and Corps Commander Lt. Gen Sarfaraz Ali were also present on the occasion.

The civilian leadership and military commander came to Balochistan to boost the morale of the security forces and send a message to the people of the province that they are not alone, that the whole nation is with them at this critical juncture. The Prime Minister also announced a 15 percent increase in the pay of the personnel of the Frontier Corps Balochistan and Pakistan Rangers, and other incentives for the forces who are serving the nation by defending the motherland.

PM Khan said some foreign hands wanted to destabilise Pakistan to achieve their nefarious designs, but the country`s brave and strong security forces would foil all such attempts with the support of the entire nation. According to him, the security forces were capable of defeating the enemies of Pakistan, which they had conclusively proved during the recent attacks on the FC camps.

“The Pakistani nation and its forces are very resilient and strong; no acts of terror can deter them from moving forward,” he declared, alongside vowing to give the terrorists who were trying to hamper the pace of progress, especially in Balochistan, “a befitting response.”

While praising the Pakistan Army for its professionalism, Imran Khan said no other army had faced such daunting challenges due to acts of terrorism in the wake of war in neighbouring Afghanistan. He said he came to Noshki to give a message that not only he, but the country stands with the troops who are waging a jihad against the terrorists.

He continued that it is the need of the hour for the elected representatives to openly express their sympathy with those families who have lost loved ones in the war against terrorism and condemn the recent attacks on security forces.

Apart from action by the law-keeping authorities in Balochistan, the process of reconciliation should also be pushed forward by engaging nationalist leaders like Sardar Akhtar Mengal, MNA and head of the Balochistan National Party, Sarfaraz Akhtar Mengal, and former Chief Minister Balochistan, and President of the National Party, Dr. Abdul Malik Baloch. They have the capability to forge peace between the state and those who either are in self-exile or hiding out in the mountains.

It is also time for Chief Minister Balochistan, Qudoos Bizenjo to embark, along with his cabinet members, on visits to restive areas, particularly those regions where the terrorist attacks were carried out, and to hold public gathering and meetings with tribal elders and influentials to make the state narrative strong against terrorism.

Recently the Frontier Corps Balochistan arranged an expo in Turbat, where only one elected representative, Mahjabeen Sheeran, was present, while the Chief Minister and provincial ministers from areas like Zahoor Buledi, Lala Rasheed and Akbar Askani were conspicuous by their absence. Nonetheless, it was a good effort by the IG FC South, Maj. Gen. Anwar, to engage Baloch youth in healthy activities.

The youth are largely alienated from the present system where they do not find employment on merit, because the province’s elected representatives distribute or sell jobs to their kith and kin or to others for political advantage. There is also a general impression that massive corruption in development schemes under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) are being committed by ministers and members of the House. A case in point: now the members of the opposition, who extended their support to the present government led by Qudoos Bizenjo in ousting Jam Kamal, have also been given shares in the PSDP’s development schemes.

If Balochistan is to have peace, order and development, it is imperative that government jobs be given to deserving Bachelors and Masters degree-holders, rather than to undeserving candidates on the recommendations of MPAs/MNAs. Also, there should also be complete transparency in development schemes to restore the confidence of the people, particularly the youth, in the present democratic system.