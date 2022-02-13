A journey through fire

On January 8, 2022, the car of Salar Sanjrani – the younger brother of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani – collided with an oil tanker in the Uthal area of Balochistan’s Lasbela district. Both Salar – a young man in his twenties – and his driver died in the incident.

This was one of the latest accidents in Balochistan caused by vehicles that transport smuggled Iranian fuel to different part of the province.

Earlier on January 21, 2019, twenty seven (27) people – including women and children – got burnt to death when a Karachi-bound passenger coach hit a truck carrying Iranian fuel in Hub tehsil of Lasbela district. Sixteen passengers had also sustained injuries in the incident.

Another painful aspect of the tragedy was that the lone fire engine at Bela was out of order when the accident took place and the authorities had to call a fire engine from Uthal which is one-and-a-half hours from the accident site.

After the January 21 accident, the then Balochistan chief minister ordered an inquiry. But the findings of that inquiry could not help prevent the death of Makran Division Commissioner Captain (retd) Tariq Zehri, who died along with his driver and security guard in a road accident near Kalat in October 2019.

Zehri was going to Turbat after attending an official meeting in Quetta. The accident took place in the Bencha area, some 50 kilometres from Kalat town, when a pickup loaded with Iranian petrol hit the official vehicle of the commissioner. After the accident, both the vehicles caught fire.

In October 2018, a vehicle carrying smuggled fuel collided with a truck after its brakes failed on the Quetta-Sibi highway in Mach area of Bolan district. Seven people were burned to death in that accident.

A similar incident also took place in 2014 at Gadani area of Lasbela district. On March 13, thirty eight (38) people got burned to death when two passenger coaches and a pickup rammed into an overturned truck on RCD Highway near the Hub area. All the vehicles caught fire after the fateful collision.

After the accident, the government formed an inquiry committee led by Kalat division’s commissioner. This committee recorded the testimonies of the officials of the Pakistan Coast Guards, the National Highway Authority (NHA), the motorway police as well as the vehicle owners and other eyewitnesses.

The committee later declared that the fire that consumed so many precious lives was started by the fuel being smuggled in a couple of the vehicles. However, despite all these tragedies, smuggling of Iranian fuel continues unabated.

The Iranian fuel is freely used across Balochistan both because it is much cheaper than any other fuel and also because sometimes it is the only fuel available in the far-flung areas.

This fuel is being smuggled through all sorts of vehicles including trucks, buses, pick-ups and passenger cars in connivance with authorities, including police, levies and Coast Guards officials.

Highways across Balochistan are dangerous and are plagued by fatal accidents.

According to officials associated with the Medical Emergency and Response Centers (MERC), around 198 people died in road accidents on the highways of Balochistan in 2020. Majority of these accidents took place at the Quetta-Karachi and Quetta-Zhob highways.

MERC medics responded to 9,249 accidents and treated approximately 11,706 injured people at the 14 emergency centers recently established by the Balochistan government at N-50 and N-25 highways.

Apart from fuel truck, another cause of these accidents are single carriageways. Almost all key highways linking the provincial capital with Karachi, Lahore and Gwadar are single carriageways till date.

Balochistan is the only province that does not have any motorway.

People and political parties of the province have long been demanding that the Quetta-Karachi RCD highway be turned into a dual carriageway immediately but a safer highway is still a pipe dream.

Another reason for the rising number of road accidents in Balochistan is the inefficiency of the traffic police and other relevant departments. Driving licenses are being issued to untrained or semi-trained drivers. The police also fail to penalize the violation of traffic rules, especially on the highways.

These drivers with fake licenses drive even passenger wagons and trucks on the national highways. In Balochistan, there is also a growing trend of private taxis called “door-to-door” service or “2Ds” which ferry passengers – mostly families – from one city to another.

Most of these drivers suffer from lack of sleep as they transport people often without taking rest in a bid to maximize their earnings – a situation that also results in accidents. A large number of intercity long haul drivers use narcotics, like hashish and heroin, and their addiction also causes accidents.

These inexperienced drivers often break the speed limits and other traffic rules. One glaring violation is related to misuse of high-beam headlights which almost blind drivers coming from the opposite direction on the single-carriageways and cause accidents.