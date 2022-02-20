A ‘new era’ in UAE-Turkey ties begins

Erdogan invites UAE business leaders to invest in Turkey for the first time in nearly a decade

ABU DHABI – Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called on business leaders in the wealthy United Arab Emirates to invest in his country during his recent visit to Abu Dhabi for the first time in nearly a decade.

The Turkish president said that that trip “started a new era” with the UAE, adding there was a “strong collective will to develop trade relations and increase investments”.

“As the leading representatives of the private sector in the United Arab Emirates, I am sure you fully comprehend the benefits of establishing commercial and investment partnerships with Turkey,” he told investors at a business conference in Abu Dhabi.

“It is you, the esteemed members of our business world, who will realise the two countries’ potential, especially in trade and investments.”

Erdogan arrived in the capital Abu Dhabi, where he was greeted by His highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, reported the official WAM news agency.

That trip “marked the beginning of a new era in relations,” Erdogan told journalists at Istanbul airport before leaving for his two-day trip.

Erdogan and Sheikh Mohamed oversaw the signing of 13 cooperation agreements and memoranda of understanding, including a letter of intent on cooperation in the defence industries, according to WAM. Other areas of cooperation included health, technology, climate action and crisis and disaster management, the news agency said.

Turkey-UAE trade topped Dh26.4 billion ($7.2 billion) in the first half of 2021. The UAE hopes to double or triple trade volume with Turkey, which it sees as a route to new markets.

About 400 Emirati companies operate in Turkey, the UAE’s 11th largest trading partner, WAM said.

Erdogan also met His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, at the Expo 2020 world fair, where the two discussed ways to develop bilateral relations.

Following Sheikh Mohamed’s visit in November, the UAE announced a $10 billion fund for investments in Turkey, where a currency crisis has slashed people’s purchasing power and inflation last month surged to a near 20-year high. Turkey and the oil-rich Emirates have backed opposing sides in the Libyan civil war and in a Gulf diplomatic crisis, and they have sparred over issues such as gas exploration in the eastern Mediterranean.

But those tensions eased after Sheikh Mohamed travelled to Ankara in November, the first high-level visit to Turkey since 2012.

The UAE launched a $10 billion fund to support investments in Turkey as the countries signed a string of accords during the visit. The fund focused on strategic sectors such as energy, food and healthcare. The UAE and Turkey also signed cooperation deals for their wealth funds, stock exchanges and central banks.

The Turkish president’s visit to the UAE, meanwhile, is his first since 2013, when he was prime minister, and it is his first as head of state.

“We are planning to take steps that will bring relations back to the level they deserve,” Erdogan said, adding that Turkey-UAE dialogue and cooperation are “important to the peace and stability in our region”.

Peace and prosperity

His trip “will open a new, positive page in bilateral relations,” Anwar Gargash, adviser to the UAE president, said in a tweet. Erdogan said in a weekend op-ed in the Emirati English-language daily Khaleej Times that “Turkey and the UAE together can contribute to regional peace, stability and prosperity.

“As Turkey, we do not separate the security and stability of the UAE and our other brothers in the Gulf region from the security and stability of our own country.

“We believe wholeheartedly in the importance of deepening our cooperation in this context in the future.”

In the op-ed this weekend, Erdogan said Turkey also wanted to advance cooperation with the UAE on several fronts, including tackling “climate change, water and food security”.

“I believe that both sides are eager to set new targets for further investment and cooperation,” he said, predicting benefits “at the regional level”.

Abdul Khaleq Abdallah, a political science professor in the UAE, tweeted that the two countries should aim to bolster a “strategic political partnership”.

With input from: AFP