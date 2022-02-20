A novel intervention

The Kisan Card would help remove the hurdles in extending financial assistance to farmers by freeing them from multistep verification

The Kisan Card, as a novel technological intervention, has been set into motion by the present government to alleviate sufferings of the farming community besides removing bottlenecks in getting subsidies and financial assistance.

The card would help transform the agriculture sector enabling the farmers to draw direct cash subsidy with one click of the smartphone without any interference of a third party.

Prime Minister Imran Khan after assuming charge of his office had introduced Rs300 billion programme to boost agricultural productivity.

Under the mega programme, different facilities are being extended to the farmers with the Kisan Card aimed at extending direly needed financial support in a highly transparent manner.

According to official figures, there are over 5.2 million farmers in Punjab out of which some 3.4m are registered. The smooth and judicious distribution of the Kisan Card would also pave way for the registration of all the farmers who are drawing benefits from the government initiative.

“The issuance of Kisan Card would help in removing the hurdles in extending financial assistance to the farmers by freeing them from multistep verification”, said Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, Saqib Ateel.

Commenting on its utility, he said the Kisan Card would bring in transparency and brisk transferring of subsidies to the deserving farmers in a single step. “It is a highly valuable intervention for the farmers who will also be facilitated with financial assistance through this card”, he added.

“Once the cards are issued to all the farmers in Punjab, the initiative would revolutionize the agricultural sector as well as the lives of farmers who had to previously face [a] lot of difficulties in getting subsidies and assistance from the banking sector,” he added.

The city of Multan, the business and agricultural hub of south Punjab, is at the top in terms of the issuance of Kisan Card with nearly 60 per cent peasants benefiting from the facility across the district. Similarly, district Chiniot is at the second position with the issuance of the cards to more than 55 per cent farmers. The current percentage stands at 32pc in Layyah, Muzaffargarh, Hafizabad, Lodhran and Mianwali districts.

Asif Raza, Deputy Secretary Agriculture South Punjab, told APP that in the past farmers used to complain of hardships or sometimes no access to direct subsidies. “But, with the issuance of the Kisan Card, the farmers can avail direct subsidy through the ATMs”, he highlighted.

He said initially the main focus of the card was to subsidize cost of production on different crops and transform agriculture sector into maximum profit-generating business.

“Both the farmers owning agricultural land and the tenants can avail the facility of Kisan Card”, Asif Raza said.

“The farmers can now have fertilizers, pesticides, registered seed varieties of wheat, cotton, pulses including mung, gram and oilseeds like sesame, sunflower, etc at subsidized prices”, he further apprised.

Another official of the agriculture department Dr Safdar informed that the procedure for Kisan Cards is very simple. The beneficiary first needs to get themselves registered with the agriculture extension department and then move to the HBL Konnect Shop for thumb verification to get their account opened. They would also need to deposit Rs500 that would be returned to their accounts later.

“Almost 70pc of our population is associated with the agriculture sector directly or indirectly, and any impact on the farming community would have an overall impact on all segments of the society”, Safdar remarked. He said in the developed countries, access to the farmers was very easy due to the registration process. Now, the registration and the issuance of Kisan Card in Pakistan would also help maintain strong liaison between the government and the peasants.

The farmer community has widely hailed this initiative of the government and has termed it a step forward towards the ending of exploitation of the farmers at different tiers.

“It is purely a farmer-friendly initiative having loan seeking facility through this card ensuring that the farmer community all across the country benefits from it”, said progressive farmer and businessman Shahid Naseem Khokhar.

Another farmer, Malik Arif Kalro said the Kisan Card would end the painful procedure to get subsidies, discouraging delaying tactics and bribery. “It would help farmers to avail the benefits directly and without the involvement of a third party”.

Laique Sheikh, a mango grower from Nawabpur (Multan) expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar for launching the scheme from south Punjab. “The Kisan Card would ensure easy access to quality seed, fertilizers and pesticides and share their financial burden”.

Mian Ishaaq Watto, a farmer from Vehari said it is a revolutionary scheme and would help bring positive financial change in farmers’ lives. “Although I noticed dozens of farmers standing in queues in front of Habib Bank, but still there is a need to inform them more with regard to availing full benefits from the scheme”, he urged.

He suggested that frequent training sessions of registered dealers at the village and union council level must be conducted to educate farmers at the grassroots level. Since the experts and farmers pin great hopes on the scheme, it is imperative that the government should ensure its unhindered continuation in order to reach out to the farmers in every nook and corner of the country besides freeing them from the clutches of corrupt officials and exploitation of the middleman.—APP