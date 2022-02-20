A temple restored

At a time when life is becoming gloomy with every passing day for the minorities in India, Pakistan is spending millions of rupees to reconstruct and renovate holy sites and religious places of its minorities.

An example of these efforts is the fact that Pakistan is all set to reopen the famous Jain Mandir (temple) in Lahore after its reconstruction and renovation.

On the directions of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) officials are busy day in and day out to complete the task as early as possible.

An SC bench led by former Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmad had formed a one-man commission led by former senior police officer Shoaib Suddle to submit a report on the Hindu temples in Pakistan and ways to preserve them.

On the recommendations of the commission, the SC had ordered ETPB officials to reconstruct and renovate the historic Jain Mandir at the earliest.

The historic temple was standing tall in all its glory and grandeur at the famous junction in Lahore called the Jain Mandir intersection. The spot was rechristened as Babri Chowk in honour of Ayodhya’s Babri Masjid which was torn down by Hindu zealots in 1992.

However, no wagon, bus or rickshaw driver would know where Babri Chowk is as the spot is still known as Jain Mandir Chowk.

In reaction to the demolition of the Babri Mosque on December 6, 1992 in India, an angry mob attacked the Jain Mandir and damaged the building.

In the days that followed, leaders of the right wing in Pakistan aroused the sentiments of the people and various Hindu temples were attacked in Lahore and other parts of the country.

The angry mob had attacked this temple with axes, hammers, rods, guns, and even bare hands and brought it to the ground without realizing this was a Jain temple and not a Hindu one.

Almost 30 Hindu temples in Pakistan were damaged by mobs protesting against the destruction of the Babri Masjid.

The historic place of Jain Mandir remained in the use of the city district government departments for years but after the intervention of the SC, the land was retrieved.

Now after 30 years, Pakistan is taking steps to restore the Jain Mandir. The SC had also asked ETPB to restore and reconstruct the famous Neela Gumbad (Blue Dome) temple as well.

The Chairman ETPB Aamer Ahmed is taking keen interest and personally looking into the affairs of restoration and rehabilitation of the historic mandir.

In the first phase, the dome which was lying on the ground has been fixed at the foundation place with the help of cranes and other equipment.

Syed Faraz Ahmad, deputy secretary (general) shrines ETPB told Bol News that the entire renovation work was being done on the directions of the SC. He said while it is unlikely that any member of the Jain community is living in Pakistan at the moment, they’re still renovating the historic temple. He further said many other Hindu temples are being renovated on the directions of the apex court. Around 20 temples at Katas Raj are also being renovated on priority basis, he added.

“We have installed CCTV cameras at the site of Jain Mandir besides restoring water and electricity connections”, he said, adding they have also deputed security guards at the Jain Mandir to guard the sacred place. To a question, he said soon the historic temple would be inaugurated.

On the other hand, it is also learnt that several kanals of ETPB land adjacent to the Jain Mandir has been given to the Punjab government where a metro train station has been built. Interestingly, sources say, the Punjab government had not paid a single penny for the land worth billions of rupees so far.

The recently concluded audit of the ETPB had also highlighted this aspect and pressed upon the officials to do the needful to get payments of the land. The total remaining land with the Jain Mandir is around 13.5 marla.

‘A special project’

SDO planning and design ETPB Ashar Younas is supervising the entire renovation of the Jain Mandir project. Talking to Bol News, Younas said he has worked to renovate many temples in Pakistan but the Jain Mandir has proved to be a special project for him so far.

He said the structure was lying there for nearly 30 years and now it has been moved to the newly built foundation.

“When I first visited the site, the dome was six to seven feet stretched inside the land and with the help of modern technology we managed to bring it out with care”, he said, adding they had the fear that it might get damaged in the process of pulling it out and fixing at the foundation.

Ashar Younas and his team built a foundation and managed to place the old dome there. Afterwards, they lifted the dome up several feet from the foundation to make it more visible.

Member Pakistan Hindu Management Committee Amarnath Randhawa has lauded the initiative of the ETPB saying such steps would surely help to bridge the gap between people living on both sides of the border.

He said such historical monuments hold great significance in this part of the world and these are assets. Randhawa further said the current regime of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has done commendable work to facilitate the minorities, first by opening the Kartarpur Corridor and now by renovating temples all across the country.

“The Indian government should also take such steps to facilitate its minorities through such gestures and visa restrictions for Muslims in Pakistan should be relaxed immediately so they can also visit religious places in India”.

He further asked the Indian authorities to take care of the Pakistani visitors like Hindu and Sikh yatrees are taken care of while in Pakistan.