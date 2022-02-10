Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm

The PTI MNA and host Aamir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

The star took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah.

Read more: Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship.

Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Earlier, Aamir Liaquat separated his path from first wife Bushra Iqbal with whom he has two kids.

Read More

2 hours ago
Aamir Liaquat Hussain begins new romantic day with third wife; video goes viral

A leaked video of Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain with his new bride...
2 hours ago
Yami Gautam's husband 'scared of sharing home' after intense A Thursday trailer

After the release of the intense yet thrilling trailer of A Thursday,...
3 hours ago
Kim Kardashian reveals how she resisted her bizarre 2021 Met Gala outfit

Famed business mogul Kim Kardashian, who had sparked a plethora of meme...
3 hours ago
Angelina Jolie voices support for Violence Against Women Act on Capitol Hill

Actress Angelina Jolie along with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt visited Capitol Hill...
4 hours ago
Yami Gautam plays a hostage taker in "A Thursday", reveals trailer

Yami Gautam starrer and the much anticipated movie A Thursday’s trailer is...
4 hours ago
Mouni Roy strikes sensuous poses in this swimsuit amid chilly honeymoon

Indian actress Mouni Roy, who is currently having the best time of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

tobacco advertising
41 seconds ago
Swiss eye tobacco advertising clampdown

GENEVA - The Swiss will vote Sunday on whether to tighten their...
Apple iPhone 8
3 mins ago
Apple iPhone 8 Price in Pakistan and Specs

The retail price of the Apple iPhone 8 in Pakistan is Rs....
3 mins ago
Aamir Liaquat trends on Twitter after marriage announcement with an 18-year-old

In case you missed it, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain married the...
thailand
3 mins ago
Thailand’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 5-month high

BANGKOK - Thailand on Thursday reported 14,822 new COVID-19 cases during the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600