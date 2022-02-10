Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:54 pm
Aamir Liaquat trends on Twitter after marriage announcement with an 18-year-old

In case you missed it, PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain married the third time to an 18-year-old girl Syeda Dania Shah that took the internet by storm.

The host took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding for his fans just a few hours after his ex-wife announced their divorce on social media.

He not only shared the picture from the wedding ceremony but also labeled his last marriage as a dark chapter of his life.

“I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”, he wrote.

The renowned television artist started trending on Twitter ever since the news broke out on social media.

Read more: Aamir Liaquat Hussain begins new romantic day with third wife; video goes viral

A plethora of memes brimmed the social media focusing on the third marriage of Hussain.

Let’s have a look:

Notably, just few hours after Aamir made announcement on Instagram, a video popped up on twitter that shows him relishing his day after tying the knot.

On the other hand, newlywed Syeda Dania also took to her Twitter to share love for husband Aamir Liaquat.

