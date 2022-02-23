Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 02:44 am
According to rumour, the Sony Xperia 5 IV will employ a TSMC-sourced Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Sony Xperia 5 IV

Despite the fact that it was released late (very late in certain locations), the Xperia 5 III is now nearly a year old – it was announced in April of 2021. This implies that a replacement is on the way, and one Weibo user claims to have inside information on what the new phone will look like.

The Sony Xperia 5 IV is expected to retain the 6.1″ screen diagonal, making the phone around the same size as the current generation. It will, however, be slightly heavier at 180g (up from 168g) and will include Gorilla Glass Victus (non-plus) on both sides.

The telephoto lens will be equipped with the IMX663, a 12 MP sensor (1/2.93″, 1.22 m), and a dual focal length lens capable of switching between 3x and 4.4x magnification. Another 12 MP sensor, the very popular IMX363 (1/2.55″, 1.4 m), will be used in the ultra wide cam. Overall, assuming this information is right, the camera on the Mark IV will be quite similar, if not identical, to the present one.

Of course, the Xperia 5 IV will be upgraded to the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU. Surprisingly, the leaker who revealed this information believes that the chip would be sourced from TSMC rather than Samsung (the chip, SM8475, may be branded as the 8 Gen 1+). Because Qualcomm has yet to officially confirm the existence of the TSMC version of the 8 Gen 1, this could signal another delayed launch.

The phone will reportedly retain its 3.5 mm headphone jack, which has become something of an Xperia series signature. In addition, the battery capacity will be somewhat increased (the Mark III has 4,500 mAh).

 

