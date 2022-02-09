Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:03 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Adele wins big at the 2022 Brit Awards

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 10:03 am
Adele

Last night was a big one for Adele as she won three out of four nominations at the 2022 Brit Awards that took place in O2 Arena in London.

A multitude of stars turned up on the red carpet in their cut-out-gowns and the event looked like quite a moment for the celebrities to throw major fashion trends.

Read more: Nicki Minaj copies Adele: Watch Video

Adele won Best Artist, Best Album, and Song of the Year for Easy on Me and she also performed on her track “I Drink Wine”.

While receiving the first of three awards, the iconic singer expressed, “I can’t believe a piano ballad won up against that many bangers”.

Her recent album “30” remained the biggest seller of 2021 and the star dedicated her award to her son and ex-husband.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BRITs (@brits)

Apart from Adele, Ed Sheeran won the Songwriter of the Year award and performed his track Bad Habits alongside rockers Bring Me the Horizon.

Read more: Adele cancels her Las Vegas residency  

The event was live-streamed on YouTube and was hosted by comedian Mo Gilligan for the first time.

Read More

2 hours ago
Mehwish Hayat makes our day with her post-workout glow

Actress Mehwish Hayat shared her post-workout video on Instagram and left everyone...
2 hours ago
Mohib Mirza's directorial debut "Ishrat Made in China" will release this year!

After a huge gap due to pandemic, a bunch of films is...
2 hours ago
WATCH: Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover talk about their happy married life

The upcoming episode of The Kapil Sharma Show will have the power...
3 hours ago
Hira Mani & Anoushay Abbasi dance their heart out in this energetic video

Pakistan's talented actress Hira Mani and Anoushay Abbasi are making the fans...
10 hours ago
Is Meghan Markle pursuing a 'plot'?

Meghan Markle is believed to be following a "plan" in order to...
10 hours ago
Kanye West expresses optimism for 'change' during Black Future Month

Kanye West recently gave a statement in which he expressed his support...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

astrazeneca vaccine
4 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
9 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
10 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
14 mins ago
Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600