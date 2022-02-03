Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 08:11 pm
Adorable video: Toddler calms the dog and covers its ears during fireworks

If you're feeling down, a video of a child and a dog that went viral today will undoubtedly cheer you up. If you're a dog lover, we're convinced you'll find yourself watching the short clip over and over again.

fireworks

Due to the loud noise created by fireworks during Chinese New Year celebrations, the toddler covered the dog’s ears with her hands, and the dog appeared visibly terrified.

In the video, she calmed the dog with a stroke on the head and stood by his side the entire time to protect him.

Tong Bingxue, a Twitter user, shared the 16-second video, which has now earned over 4 million views. Because the internet couldn’t get enough of it, the video was shared on multiple other social media accounts.

Read more: Heartwarming Video: Homeless Man Celebrates Pet Dog’s Birthday

It also claims that the video was shot in Jiangxi, a province in southeast China. Read the caption of the post, “Heartwarming moment during Chinese New Year celebrations. The little girl covers her pet’s ears to avoid the scare of fireworks. ”

Here’s the link to the video:

As social media users gushed over the moment in the comments area, the video received over 61,000 likes and approximately 10,000 retweets.

Here are some of the responses by netizens:

 

