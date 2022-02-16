Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Xinhua

16th Feb, 2022. 08:46 pm
Afghanistan receives 32 mln USD in fresh humanitarian cash aid

KABUL, Feb. 16 (Xinhua) — Afghanistan received a fresh batch of 32 million U.S. dollars in humanitarian cash assistance on Wednesday, the country’s central bank said.

“Following a series of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan today, the 15th shipment of humanitarian aid of 32 million U.S. dollars reached Afghanistan and were delivered to the Afghanistan International Bank (AIB),” Da Afghanistan Bank (DAB) wrote on Twitter.

“The DAB, while appreciating the humanitarian assistance of the international community, calls for more cooperation in this field,” it said.

The latest contribution by the international community has been raised to 96 million U.S. dollars and the assistance arrived in the country since the weekend, the bank said.

The war-torn Asian country had received more than 345 million U.S. dollars in cash assistance since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan in mid-August last year, according to figures issued by the bank.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the United States froze more than 9 billion U.S. dollars of assets of the Afghan central bank.

 

