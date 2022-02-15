Africa’s COVID-19 cases surpass 11.04 mln: Africa CDC

ADDIS ABABA – A total of 11,041,815 COVID-19 cases were reported in Africa as of Monday evening, the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The specialized healthcare agency of the African Union said the COVID-19 death toll across the continent stands at 244,440, and 10,159,813 patients have recovered from the disease so far.

South Africa, Morocco, Tunisia, Libya and Ethiopia are among the countries with the most cases on the continent, said the Africa CDC.

Read more: Africa’s COVID-19 cases pass 11.03 mln: Africa CDC

South Africa has recorded the most COVID-19 cases in Africa with 3,641,811 cases, followed by Morocco with 1,155,165 cases, Tunisia with 967,052, and Libya with 473,114.

In terms of caseload, southern Africa is the most affected region in Africa, followed by the northern and eastern parts of the continent, while central Africa is the least affected region.