Agri sector’s uplift is top priority of govt, says Fakhar Imam

Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam has said that the development of agriculture sector is the top priority of the incumbent government as it contributes massively to the national economy.

He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Agricultural Show, 2022 at the University of Sargodha on Sunday.

He underlined the need of more innovation in the agriculture sector, like precision agriculture, to maximise the yield and uplift the living standard of our farmers.

Fakhar Imam urged students to move forward in the field of agriculture and to get them equipped with latest research and technology for adding value to national agri-economic industry and its growth.

Addressing the ceremony Punjab Agriculture Minister Hussain Gardezi emphasised that although the world’s economy suffered deficits as a result of Covid-19, Pakistan’s economy remained stable because to our robust agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

Around 75 stalls were set up in the show from numerous organisations to facilitate local farmers.