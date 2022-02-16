Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 04:04 pm
Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after his private video went viral

Ahmed Ali Butt reacts to private video of Aamir Liaquat

Pakistani actor, comedian and TV host Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at PTI MNA Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain for letting his personal videos with wife circulate on social media.

Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussain has been making the headlines after he announced his third marriage with 18-year-old Syeda Dania Shah and is fuelling the intense and hateful online debate.

This time around, a new video of the couple entwining is making rounds on the internet platforms and Ahmad Ali Butt couldn’t stop himself from reacting to the clip.

Taking to his Instagram story, the Parey Hut Love actor wrote, “When you post something from the privacy of your bedroom, just remember you invited the whole world in. So don’t complain after, if they don’t leave.”

Ahmad Ali Butt takes a dig at Aamir Liaquat after viral video

After the clip went crazy viral, the newlyweds have sparked rage among netizens too for publicizing their personal ‘bedroom’ stuff on social media.

Here’s the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Dania Shah (@syedadaniaaamir_)

Also Read: Aamir Liaquat Hussain begins new romantic day with third wife; video goes viral

The news of renowned televangelist marrying for the third time came after actor Tuba Anwar, the former second wife of Hussain, has confirmed she has filed for divorce after 14 months of separation.

In a post on Instagram, the TV host introduced his third wife Dania Shah to the world. He wrote, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she [belongs] to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well-wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn,” he captioned the post a picture with his new bride.

