Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

17th Feb, 2022. 03:38 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Airbus posts record profit, eyes more deliveries in 2022

AFP News Agency

17th Feb, 2022. 03:38 pm
Airbus

PARIS: European aircraft giant Airbus posted record profits in 2021 after two years of losses as it cruises past the pandemic-induced crisis in the travel industry, company results showed Thursday.

Net profit surged to 4.2 billion euros ($4.8 billion) with deliveries of aircraft rising eight per cent to 611 planes, Airbus said in an earnings statement.

Signalling its optimistic outlook for the future, the company is targeting 720 commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022.

“2021 was a year of transition, where our attention shifted from navigating the pandemic towards recovery and growth,” Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in the earning statement.

“Thanks to the resilience and efforts of our teams, customers and suppliers, we delivered remarkable full-year results,” he said.

The good results were due to the higher number of deliveries, good performance of the company’s helicopter, defence and space businesses, and efforts to contain costs, Faury said.

Deliveries are an important gauge of profitability in the aviation industry as clients pay most of their bills when they receive their orders.

In its guidance for 2022, Airbus said it “assumes no further disruptions to the world economy, air traffic, the Company’s internal operations, and its ability to deliver products and services,” Airbus said.

Production ramped up

The air travel industry collapsed in 2020 as the emergence of Covid-19 prompted countries to close borders.

Airbus drastically reduced production and cut 10,000 jobs when Covid spread around the world in 2020.

The group, which employs more than 126,000, plans to recruit 6,000 people this year.

The company has ramped up production again, making 45 single-aisle A320 planes per month late last year after the pace had fallen to 40 in 2020. It plans to produce 65 A320 planes per month in 2023.

Revenue rose four per cent to 52.1 billion euros last year thanks to the higher number of commercial aircraft deliveries.

Its adjusted operating profit reached 477 million euros as the company abandoned its A380 jumbo jet programme.

The company also fielded 507 net orders, almost double from 2020, including the first orders of its new A350 freighter.

Airbus will return profits to shareholders with plans to offer a dividend payment of 1.50 euros per share.

Read More

43 mins ago
Yellen acknowledges 'some global fallout' from any Russia sanctions

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen says “some global fallout” would result...
59 mins ago
Nestle posts higher 2021 profit, sales as prices hiked

ZURICH: Swiss food giant Nestle’s net profit and sales rose in 2021...
1 hour ago
Industry reject hike in petroleum prices

KARACHI: The industrialists on Wednesday rejected the significant hike in petroleum prices...
5 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
5 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 17th February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
5 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs455.80 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Andrew
1 min ago
In a deal, Prince Andrew undertakes to never ‘deny’ Virginia Giuffre’s rape

According to a stipulation in his out-of-court settlement, Prince Andrew is never...
Candace Cameron
5 mins ago
Candace Cameron Bure wants to preserve Bob Saget’s “legacy”: It’s reassuring.’

Candace Cameron Bure on her sadness over the death of Full House's...
accountability
9 mins ago
Effects of increase in petrol price to start appearing soon: Ahsan Iqbal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal on Thursday said the...
19 mins ago
The presence of Prince Harry at the Super Bowl is a’middle finger’ to detractors

Prince Harry's participation at the NFL Super Bowl is said to offer...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600