Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Adsence Ad 160X600

Airport deal seen vital for Afghans

By Jan Yumul and Xu Weiwei

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:00 am
Taliban
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Kabul – Management assistance from Turkey and Qatar to keep Kabul’s airport open will help Afghanistan stay connected with the world and stabilise the flow of aid to Afghans enduring a humanitarian crisis, experts said.

The agreement is also expected to boost regional cooperation between Afghanistan and its other neighbours, as the Taliban-the nation’s caretaker government since August last year-seek official recognition and investments in rebuilding the nation following the chaotic withdrawal of US troops last year. The ratification of the agreement has been welcomed across the region.

Farhan Mujahid Chak, an associate professor of political science at Qatar University with a focus on the Gulf, said the arrangement for Qatar and Turkey to jointly manage the Afghan capital’s airport “reflects the mature, shared strategic vision “of both countries. The ratification of the agreement, he said, would give the Taliban’s recent diplomatic push “considerable momentum”. “Having just returned from successful talks in Norway, the Taliban’s continuous appeal for recognition and humanitarian support, especially as they face a food and health crisis, should not be ignored by the international community,” Chak told China Daily. “Moreover, humanitarian aid to the country at this critical juncture should not be politicised.

“Hence, the immediate consequence of the agreement, and its importance, are of monumental significance.” In a statement on Jan 27, Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that its delegation, together with Turkey and the Afghan interim government, concluded a tripartite meeting agreeing on the key issues required to manage and operate the Kabul International Airport, also known as the Hamid Karzai International Airport.

On Feb 2, Tolo News, a television network based in Kabul, reported that the governments of Afghanistan and Qatar had reached an agreement to establish direct flights between Kabul and Doha each week, settling disputes over a months’ long pause in flights.

Amina Khan, director of the Centre for Afghanistan, Middle East and Africa at the Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad, said the airport deal is not just about looking after the security of the airport as it involves a security framework for the airport mission in itself.

However, she said there are questions over other aspects of the agreement, such as financing.

“In one way (the deal) is good because the Taliban obviously do not have the expertise nor the money to deal with or look after the airport,” Khan told China Daily.

Khan noted that the US, the United Kingdom, and several other European countries have shifted their embassies to Qatar where they have been engaging with the Taliban through their missions there. “In fact, (with Qatar and Turkey having taken this role), it also shows that there is a willingness from the international community to engage with Taliban through Qatar,” she said.

Afghanistan’s humanitarian situation has deteriorated drastically since August last year when international aid came to a sudden halt after the Taliban takeover following 20 years of Western occupation.

In January, the United Nations and its partners launched a funding appeal of more than $5 billion for Afghanistan, in the hope of averting a collapse in basic services.

Some 22 million Afghans need assistance inside the country, with 5.7 million more outside the country requiring help.

Mehmet Rakipoglu, a Gulf and Middle East expert and researcher at Sakarya University Middle East Institute, said that opening the Kabul airport does not solve the structural problems that Afghanistan has been suffering from.

The invasion of the US damaged the country’s infrastructure. The US altered not only the balance of power in the country but also tried to construct a government that is pro-Western and responsible for the catastrophe, Rakipoglu told China Daily.

Courtesy: China Daily and Xinhua.

 

Read More

1 min ago
Bullfighting lives on

AL-QURAYYAH, UAE - Far from Dubai’s gleaming skyscrapers and renowned camel races,...
6 hours ago
Prince William's scathing remark mocked one of Kate Middleton's household skills

After more than a decade of marriage, the Duke and Duchess of...
6 hours ago
Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are facing a £100,000 tax bill on their California mansion

The royal couple, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, are facing a "council...
6 hours ago
Russian Advance Is Likely Slowed by Logistics Issues, Ukraine Resists: UK

The Russian advance into Ukraine has temporarily slowed, probably because of logistical...
7 hours ago
Russian shelling in east Ukraine kills 19 civilians, according to reports

On Saturday, Russian shelling killed 19 civilians and injured 73 more in...
7 hours ago
In a video message, Ukraine's President expresses his support for peace talks proposals

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed Turkey and Azerbaijan's proposals to hold peace...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

destruction
1 min ago
World funds own destruction with $1.8T subsidies

LONDON - The world must by 2030 slash $1.8 trillion in annual...
Russia-Moscow-Ukraine-Anti-War-Protesters-Arrested-800x600
1 min ago
Novel crisis in Iran

TEHRAN - For literature lovers in sanction-hit Iran, a new novel has...
Indian muslim journalist
1 min ago
UN experts slam attacks on Muslim journalist

NEW DELHI - UN rights experts have called for an end to...
1 min ago
Victory of justice

The family of Noor Mukadam finally got justice this week when a...
Adsence Ad 300X600