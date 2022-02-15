Alex Hales decides to withdraw from PSL

Islamabad United suffered a huge blow after ace opener Alex Hales withdrew from the ongoing Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The franchise stated that Hales has decided to leave the tournament due to personal reasons.

“We wish him very best of luck for his future,” the franchise’s management said.

As per a private news channel, Hales decided to pull off due to bubble fatigue.

Alex has played seven games so far this season scoring 255 runs at an average of 42.50. His total score includes two half-centuries.

The United will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi on Feb 17 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore at 7:30 pm.