Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 12:17 am
Ali Zaidi says there will be PTI’s government in Sindh in 2023

Talking to media in Jamshoro on Friday, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Haider Zaidi said there will be PTI’s government in Sindh Province in 2023.

He said the PPP government has been looting Sindh province for the last fifteen years, therefore people should support the PTI for changing their destination.

Read more: No corruption proved yet Imran did everything to implicate him in false cases, claims Shehbaz

Ali Zaidi said our long March starting from Feb 26 will prove to be the last nail in the coffin of corrupt people.

Earlier, talking to media in Karachi, he said the Sindh Haqooq March from Ghotki will be against injustices being meted out to the people of the province by the incumbent provincial government.

Earlier, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Asad Umar said on Friday that the time of the “Zardari mafia” was coming to an end in Sindh.

Taking to Twitter on Friday, Umar said, “Tomorrow, PTI’s [Sindh Haqooq] march for the rights of Sindh will start from Ghotki and will end on March 6 after reaching Karachi.”

On February 23, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also announced that Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) will start a mass-contact campaign in Sindh through “Sindh Haqooq March” from February 26.

“February 26 will be an important day in the history of Sindh. I and our PTI Sindh leadership are coming to the province and starting a mass contact campaign,” Qureshi had said in a video message for the people of Sindh.

Read more: Imran Khan to carry out political drone strike on opposition’s horse-trading: Rashid

The foreign minister had said they would approach the people of Sindh and tell them the facts about what had been happened with them during the last 15 years.

