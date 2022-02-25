Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 03:50 pm
Ali Zaidi slams PPP over ‘harassing PTI workers’ through Police

Ali Zaidi slams PPP over 'harassing PTI workers' through Police

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs and PTI Sindh President Ali Zaidi—Image: File/APP

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi on Friday denounced PPP led provincial government against harassing PTI workers through police.

“Protest is our democratic right and our march is for the rights of oppressed people of Sindh, our leadership and workers should not be harassed,” said the Minister while talking to the media.

Zaidi also blamed the PPP for bringing terrorism into politics adding that they should march but not harass our workers.

He also took a jibe at PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto and said that adding Bhutto as a surname “does not make Bilawal a Bhutto.”

The Maritime Minister also disparaged Bilawal, saying that he “cannot even speak Urdu properly”.

Note that,  the convoy led by PTI Sindh President and Federal Minister Ali Zaidi is on its way to Ghotki.

The convoy is being warmly welcomed by the local PTI leaders and the people in different cities.

Earlier, while taking to Twitter Zaidi slammed PPP and said that “Zardari Mafia” got nervous with PTI Sindh Huqooq March and used administration to harass our off bearers/workers.

He also accused the police of arresting their cranes to stop flagging in Karachi adding that in the interior they were trying to take over ancestral land.

He also warned the administration to refrain from such dirty tactics.

