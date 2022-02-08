Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 02:57 pm
Alia Bhatt is an epitome of elegance in this white silk saree

Alia Bhatt

Ace Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt, who is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi, always turns heads with her impactful ensembles everywhere she goes. However, it is the star’s choice of sartorial wear that always makes her stand out.

The actress has a social media presence that might end you up scrolling through her feed for hours. Her feed is no less than that of a model. Alia Bhatt can pull off any outfit effortlessly in both eastern and western looks.

Taking to Instagram today, the Kapoor & Sons actress channelled retro vibes as she wore a dreamy white and ivory saree.

“AA RAHI HAIN GANGU,” she wrote in the caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gangubai 🤍🙏 (@aliaabhatt)

The diva draped the six yards in a traditional style, allowing the pallu to hang from her shoulder in a floor-grazing length and paired it with a sleeveless blouse.

The star left her loose locks open in a side parting and decorated them with two roses. The rose is seen several times in the film as Gangubai’s character uses it as a hair accessory as well as carries it in her hand.

Bold red lip shade, heavy mascara, dewy base make-up, dainty bindi, and a hint of blush on the cheeks rounded off the glam picks.

The blouse displayed sequinned patterns, a wide U neckline and a plunging back.

Also Read: Areeba Habib is eagerly counting days for Alia Bhatt starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Fans were quick to flood the comments section with love-struck and heart emojis after Bhatt posted recently.

In Gangubai Kathiawadi, set to release on 25th February, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

