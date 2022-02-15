Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
Alia Bhatt shares her first reaction when she was offered ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:15 pm
As the release of the much-anticipated Gangubai Khatiawadi is just around the corner, lead actress Alia Bhatt opened up about her first reaction when Sanjay Leela Bhansali had detailed the script.

During her recent chit-chat, the Student of the Year star stated that she was doubtful of her role as she would be able to pull it off and even wasn’t expecting such a huge offer.

“I was scared. I was meant to do a love story with sir [Inshallah starring Salman Khan was called off]. Till that point, I hadn’t read the book [Mafia Queens of Mumbai] or known the story of Gangubai. I didn’t expect a film of this nature at all. So, when I heard the narration, I asked sir everything I feared: Do you think I can do this? Don’t you think I am a little young?

He said, ‘I will make you do it.’ It was then I told myself that there should be no scope of doubt in my head when a film like this comes my way. I had self-doubt. So, I put in all the extra effort I could. But in this case, doubt was the key to knowledge, which made me explore the extremes of what I can do with this part,” Alia was quoted saying.

“This film was an opportunity of a lifetime,” the actress added. “Ek mauka tha, maine dil khol ke perform kiya. I have lived in Gangu’s world for two years. Even after we were done shooting, I would land up at sir’s office to watch the film’s visuals. I have never been this consumed by a character. SLB is the director I wanted to work with since I was nine,” she further added.

To note, Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to release in theatres on February 25, 2022.

In the film, Alia Bhatt will be seen portraying the role of a powerful brothel madam from the 1960s.

