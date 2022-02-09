Alia Bhatt twins with her pet for Gangubai’s promotion

As the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi is at hand, the lead star Alia Bhatt has gone all white in her Instagram appearances to popularize the character of Gangubai.

Bhatt could be seen wearing white traditional attires in a few of her recent Instagram posts, much of muchness with Gangubai.

In a recent post on Instagram, the Student of the Year star was joined by her pet Edward to promote the upcoming blockbuster.

The actress could be seen twinning with her pet donning an elegant white saari with floral details and a low-cut blouse.

Similar to her previous promotional looks, this time too the actress opted for roses to polish her looks and added some traditional earrings to adorn her charm.

The much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will hit the theaters on February 25 and the stars have been busy promoting the upcoming blockbuster in all possible means.