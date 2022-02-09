Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Alia Bhatt twins with her pet for Gangubai’s promotion

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 11:43 am

As the release of Gangubai Kathiawadi is at hand, the lead star Alia Bhatt has gone all white in her Instagram appearances to popularize the character of Gangubai.

Bhatt could be seen wearing white traditional attires in a few of her recent Instagram posts, much of muchness with Gangubai.

Read more: Alia Bhatt went retro for Gangubai Kathiawadi promotion

In a recent post on Instagram, the Student of the Year star was joined by her pet Edward to promote the upcoming blockbuster.

The actress could be seen twinning with her pet donning an elegant white saari with floral details and a low-cut blouse.

Similar to her previous promotional looks, this time too the actress opted for roses to polish her looks and added some traditional earrings to adorn her charm.

Read more: Ajay Devgn’s first look from Gangubai Kathiawadi is out!

The much-awaited Sanjay Leela Bhansali film will hit the theaters on February 25 and the stars have been busy promoting the upcoming blockbuster in all possible means.

Read More

9 hours ago
Why Prince Philip was never called King

In a statement marking her Platinum Jubilee, the Queen stated her future...
9 hours ago
The Queen's Platinum Jubilee: Everything You Need to Know About Elizabeth II's 70th Birthday

Queen Elizabeth II is set to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee on February...
9 hours ago
Prince Charles 'personally called Prince Harry to inform him that Camilla will be Queen.'

It is understood that Prince Charles personally called Prince Harry to inform...
9 hours ago
A royal historian explains why Queen Elizabeth authorised Camilla's appointment as Queen

Queen Elizabeth recently expressed her heartfelt desire for her son Prince Charles'...
9 hours ago
When did Queen decided 'to make Camilla the next queen when Charles becomes king

Camilla was apparently chosen as the next queen by the Queen five...
9 hours ago
During the Platinum Jubilee festivities, the Queen remembered Prince Philip in a heartwarming way.

The Queen has demonstrated that Prince Philip is still with her wherever...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

new zealand
3 mins ago
New Zealand convoy protesters vow to stay ‘as long as it takes’

WELLINGTON: New Zealand anti-vaccine mandate protesters faced off with police outside parliament...
nzc
12 mins ago
NZC calls of T20I series against Australia

New Zealand Cricket (NZC) called oof the T20I series against Australia scheduled...
18 mins ago
Depriving Indian Muslim girls of education grave violation of human rights: FM

As protests over the ban on Muslim headscarves in the southern Indian...
who
20 mins ago
WHO urges rich countries to pay up for Covid plan

GENEVA: The WHO Wednesday urged rich countries to pay their fair share...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600