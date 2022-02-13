Alia Bhatt’s reaction to little girl video on Gangubai Kathiawadi dialogue

The film Gangubai Kathiawadi has become the talk of the town, and we have proof. From Alia’s fiery dialogues to the recently released song Dholida, and now a video of a tiny kid lip-syncing to Alia Bhatt’s dialogue went popular when it was posted online. The actress even posted about it on her Instagram stories. .

Alia’s character is exemplified by a toddler dressed in a similar manner. In the video, Gangubai may be seen. Like the actress, the cute little child was clothed in a white saree and wore a huge red bindi.

In the short clip, she can be heard perfectly lip-syncing to the dialogues, and we’re sure you’ll be as surprised as we were.

The video shared by @Filmy Galaxy, reads the caption of the post, “We would definitely like to hear from Alia Bhatt if she loved the little version of Gangubai.”

Here’s the link to the video that went viral:

Since it was posted online, the video has received over 2 lakh views. Internet fans complimented the young girl’s performance in the comments section.

And take a look at Alia’s Insta Story: