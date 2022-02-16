Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:15 am
All political parties united against govt, claims PPP’s Yousuf Raza Gilani

Yousuf Raza Gilani vs Abdul Hafeez Sheikh

Yousuf Raza Gilani. Image: File

The former prime minister and senior PPP leader Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed on Wednesday that all political parties were united against the PTI government, Bol News reported.

Speaking to the media in Multan, Gilani said that the long march against the government, approved by the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, will begin from Karachi on February 27.

“Petrol price hike will make other commodities expensive too. Now inflation will also increase every day,” said Gilani

He also claimed that the opposition alliance PDM was with the people of Pakistan.

“The government is implementing the conditions proposed by the IMF,” said Gilani.

The PPP leader claimed that all political parties in the Senate were on the same page.

“Political parties, inside and outside the parliament, are united against the government.”

Bilawal approved the route plan for the “Awami March” (The people’s march) yesterday. The march would pass through 34 major cities of the country, and the journey will last for 10 days to reach its final destination, Islamabad.

According to details, Bilawal would lead the long march, which would start from Quaid’s mausoleum in Karachi on February 27 at 10am.

