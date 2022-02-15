Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:43 pm
President Alvi stresses on raising awareness on functions of Wafaqai Mohtasib Secretariat

President Dr Arif Alvi attends briefing on role of Wafaqi Mohtasib in Islamabad on Tuesday. Photo/ Radio Pakistan

President Dr Arif Alvi has called for increasing the physical and geographical outreach of the Federal Ombudsman to provide free-of-cost justice to the people of remote areas against administrative injustices.

Speaking at a briefing on the role of Wafaqi Mohtasib in Islamabad on Tuesday, he underscored the need for revolutionary changes into the institution of Ombudsman through legislation to make it stronger and more effective to dispense speedy justice to the people against the maladministration of government organizations.

Federal Ombudsman Ejaz Ahmed Qureshi highlighted that his institution had disposed of 106,732 complaints in 2021 against the receipt of 110,398 cases, despite the Covid-19 pandemic constraints. He apprised that over 42,000 online complaints have been processed during the year while more than 92.7 per cent of findings have been implemented in the year 2021. He further informed that the value of complaints handled during the year was 1.85 billion rupees.

The Ombudsman shared his future vision and informed that he is working on the geographic expansion of the institution to provide free of cost and speedy justice at the district and sub-district level.

He apprised that 14 regional offices have been established to help facilitate the people of far-flung areas.

He further said that One Window Facilitation Desks have been established at the international airports of Pakistan, including Islamabad, Lahore, Karachi, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot and Faisalabad to help facilitate overseas Pakistanis and address their grievances.

