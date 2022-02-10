Always wear helmet before going to people, Maryam tells PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should wear a helmet before going to the masses for vote and support.

Speaking to the press outside Islamabad High Court, she said that even the federal ministers are waiting for the no-confidence motion. “There will be no Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the near future.”

Maryam said that Imran Khan and his government are not tenable anymore for anyone, adding that the PML-N chief was not convinced of the no-confidence motion earlier but changed his opinion after consultations with the party.

“The leaders of the PTI are all ready to jump ship. The premier knows his ship is under the storm, his speeches represent a frustrated man who knows his present is over. His allies won’t come in the election with the baggage of Imran Khan,” he said.

The PML-N leader said that she is waiting for the decisions of the IHC and the liaison of the NAB-Niazi is exposed before all. The situation has changed because of the anger of the masses. “The attempt to oust Imran Khan will be successful,” she said. “And I want to tell PTI MNAs to not support the government if they want to contest next election.”

The PML-N leader said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan.