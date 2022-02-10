Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 03:28 pm
Always wear helmet before going to people, Maryam tells PM Imran

Maryam Nawaz lashes out at Govt over petrol prices, spike in dengue cases

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz said on Thursday that Prime Minister Imran Khan should wear a helmet before going to the masses for vote and support.

Speaking to the press outside Islamabad High Court, she said that even the federal ministers are waiting for the no-confidence motion. “There will be no Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the near future.”

Maryam said that Imran Khan and his government are not tenable anymore for anyone, adding that the PML-N chief was not convinced of the no-confidence motion earlier but changed his opinion after consultations with the party.

Read more: ‘Scattered PDM should care for its existence instead of no-confidence motion’

“The leaders of the PTI are all ready to jump ship. The premier knows his ship is under the storm, his speeches represent a frustrated man who knows his present is over. His allies won’t come in the election with the baggage of Imran Khan,” he said.

Read more: PPP, PML-N come to consensus on discussion for another no-confidence motion against PM

The PML-N leader said that she is waiting for the decisions of the IHC and the liaison of the NAB-Niazi is exposed before all. The situation has changed because of the anger of the masses. “The attempt to oust Imran Khan will be successful,” she said. “And I want to tell PTI MNAs to not support the government if they want to contest next election.”

The PML-N leader said that former prime minister Nawaz Sharif will not return to Pakistan.

