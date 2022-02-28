Amanda Bynes is planning to remove her conservatorship!

Amanda Bynes, an American actress, seeks to dissolve her nearly nine-year conservatorship. Which was granted to her parents Lynn and Rick Bynes in 2013.

According to court papers, the actor recently filed a petition to terminate the conservatorship in California’s Ventura County Superior Court. The matter is set for a hearing on March 22.

“Amanda seeks to terminate her conservatorship,” Bynes’ lawyer, David A. Esquibias, told a source on Friday. This is because she believes her illness has improved and that the court’s protection is no longer required.”

Following a well publicised spiral of erratic behaviour and repeated arrests while struggling with substance misuse, she was placed under conservatorship in August 2013.

The actress told a magazine in 2018 that she has been clean for four years. While also praising her parents for assisting her in “getting back on track.”

Despite the fact that Bynes relapsed in 2019, Esquibias told a newspaper last year that she was “doing fantastic.” Adding that “her conservatorship will end when it is no longer convenient for Amanda.”

This news comes after Britney Spears’ protracted legal battle to remove her own conservatorship, which ended in her favour last November.

Unlike Spears, though, Bynes will have her parents’ support in removing their conservatorship over her.

“Lynn Bynes totally supports Amanda’s petition to terminate the conservatorship. She is also so proud of Amanda and all the hard work Amanda has done to get here,” Tamar Arminak, a lawyer for Bynes’ parents, said in a statement.

