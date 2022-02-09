Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic bicycle trick has become popular, and we’re sure it will surprise you as well.

In the short clip, a man in shorts is seen standing on a bicycle and riding it down a busy street as other cars pass him by. The rider appears to be in total control of the bicycle and appears to be very calm. Everyone who is observing him is taken aback by his clever stunt, which he seemed to relish.

Read more: Two men are in trouble due to a car stunt near Sea Link

The video was shared on Instagram by @i_love.surfing, read the caption of the video, “How locals meet with the tourists! Do more of what makes you happy.”

The video has over 29,000 views, and viewers are blown away by the man’s skills.

Here’s the link to the video: