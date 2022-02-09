Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Amazing Stunt: Man pulls with cool bicycle in the middle of the road

Web Desk BOL News

09th Feb, 2022. 04:53 pm
bicycle

On social media, a video of a middle-aged man performing a fantastic bicycle trick has become popular, and we’re sure it will surprise you as well.

In the short clip, a man in shorts is seen standing on a bicycle and riding it down a busy street as other cars pass him by. The rider appears to be in total control of the bicycle and appears to be very calm. Everyone who is observing him is taken aback by his clever stunt, which he seemed to relish.

Read more: Two men are in trouble due to a car stunt near Sea Link

The video was shared on Instagram by @i_love.surfing, read the caption of the video, “How locals meet with the tourists! Do more of what makes you happy.

The video has over 29,000 views, and viewers are blown away by the man’s skills.

Here’s the link to the video:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by I love Surfing (@i_love.surfing)

Read More

16 hours ago
Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day"

"Chocolate Day,' which occurs in the middle of Valentine's Week. There's no...
16 hours ago
WATCH VIDEO: Toddler tells Alexa to play the song 'Vacation' in a cute way

In a video that has gone viral on social media, a toddler...
17 hours ago
Viral: Ganesh Acharya dance to 'Kacha Badam' on 'Oo Antava' choreography

We're sure you've danced to at least one of the three upbeat...
17 hours ago
Viral: Motorbike tyre was removed from a crocodile's neck after 6 years

The crocodile, which lived in the Palu River on Sulawesi Island, was...
18 hours ago
WATCH: Hira Mani, Anoushay Abbasi's #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan dance goes viral

Sohna Tu has got everyone grooving and the #WhyNotDanceMeriJaan challenge has just...
18 hours ago
Watch video and photos of Bengal tiger chubs from Guwahati zoo

The Assam State Zoo in Guwahati welcomed two Royal Bengal tigress babies,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

astrazeneca vaccine
4 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
10 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
11 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
14 mins ago
Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600