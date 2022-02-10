Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

The star took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah.

Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship.

Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

Earlier, Amir Liaquat separated his path from first wife Bushra Iqbal with whom he has two kids.