10th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm
Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time

10th Feb, 2022. 01:30 pm

Host Amir Liaquat tied the knot for the third time, revealed his Instagram post.

The star took to his Instagram to announce the glad tiding, “Last night tie a knot with, Syeda Dania Shah, 18, she is belong to an honourable Najeeb ut Tarfain “Sadaat” Family of Lodhran, South Punjab, saraiki lovely, charming, simple and darling. I would like to request all of my well wishers, please pray for us, I have just passed the dark tunnel, it was a wrong turn”.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Aamir Liaquat Husain (@iamaamirliaquat)

As per details revealed by his post, the host married an 18-year-old girl named Syeda Dania Shah.

Read more: Syeda Tuba Aamir announces that she is taking Khula from Aamir Liaquat Hussain after 14 month of separation

Whereas, a few hours back his ex-wife Syeda Tuba announced that the couple is no more in the relationship.

Tuba while taking to her Instagram maintained that the divorce took place after a separation of 14 months as there was no hope of reconciliation in sight.

“I cannot express how difficult it has been but I trust Allah and His plans. I would appeal to everyone that my decision is respected during these testing times,” her statement added.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Syeda Tuba Anwar (@syedatuba)

Earlier, Amir Liaquat separated his path from first wife Bushra Iqbal with whom he has two kids.

