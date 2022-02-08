Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm
Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund trailer is out now!

Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:06 pm

The sports drama will hit theaters on March 4. Image: Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s upcoming sports drama Jhund will be hitting the theaters on March 4, however, the movie’s trailer is out now to steady the fans’ nerves.

Jhund is one of the most awaited films of 2022 as Big B will be seen in the movie as a lead.

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund will hit cinemas on March 4

The trailer shows Amitabh’s jhund playing music with whatever they can get and creating some wonderful music vibes.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Then enters the star, Mr Bachchan, taking the gang along with him for some thrill and excitement.

The promising look of the teaser left the fans enthralled for the release.

Read more: Hindi cinema will get back to life in coming months

Now some light on Big B’s work front, he will be seen next in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt that will hit the theaters in September this year.

