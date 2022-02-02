Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund will hit cinemas on March 4

Amitabh Bachchan’s long-awaited Jhund is all set to hit the theaters this March and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for the megastar’s comeback to the screen.

Jhund is a sports drama that, after a lot of postponements, will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.

Big B took to his Instagram account and announced the glad tiding himself.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule Jhund is a story based on the life of Vijay Barse who is the founder of NGO slum soccer.

Apart from the sports drama, the big Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Not only this, he will be starring in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.