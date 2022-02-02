Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:25 am

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund will hit cinemas on March 4

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 10:25 am

Amitabh Bachchan’s long-awaited Jhund is all set to hit the theaters this March and the fans have been enthusiastically waiting for the megastar’s comeback to the screen.

Jhund is a sports drama that, after a lot of postponements, will be in theaters on March 4, 2022.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jhund (@jhund_movie)

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan wishes “Happy Lohri” to his fans

Big B took to his Instagram account and announced the glad tiding himself.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amitabh Bachchan (@amitabhbachchan)

Directed by Nagraj Manjule Jhund is a story based on the life of Vijay Barse who is the founder of NGO slum soccer.

Apart from the sports drama, the big Bachchan will be seen in Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Read more: Amitabh Bachchan shares a view of Jalsa: ‘Ye hai Mumbai meri jaan’

Not only this, he will be starring in Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh.

Read More

8 hours ago
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle return to UK

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are all set to return to the...
8 hours ago
Gigi Hadid and Tan France will co-host Season 2 of Netflix's "Next in Fashion."

Gigi Hadid will appear on Netflix's Next in Fashion as a fashion...
9 hours ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
9 hours ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
10 hours ago
Julia Fox copies Kim Kardashian in body paint look

Julia Fox has been flaunting her body in public since her relationship...
10 hours ago
Kanye West’s actions is bringing Pete and Kim closer: Source

We're all aware of the current Kanye-Kim-Pete saga. Kanye West made multiple...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Kangna Ranaut to host reality show
23 mins ago
Kangna Ranaut hints at hosting a reality show; deletes post later

Bollywood's outspoken actress Kangna Ranaut has left her fans perplexed after she...
Hareem Shah money-laundering case
43 mins ago
Hareem Shah thankful to SHC for restraining FIA from taking action against her

Controversial TikTok star Hareem Shah, who is currently in the United Kingdom...
44 mins ago
Sindh Local Bodies Act: PPP-PSP talks fail once again

KARACHI: Talks between the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party and Pakistan Sarzameen Party...
Currency Rates in Pakistan
2 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan – Pound, Euro, Riyal on, 2nd Feb 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 2nd feb 2022, Check updated...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600