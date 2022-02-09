Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day”

We've compiled a collection of some of the best memes that are sure to make you laugh in this post.

“Chocolate Day,‘ which occurs in the middle of Valentine’s Week. There’s no shortage of mushy content on Twitter, and some users are also busy cranking out amusing memes. ‘Chocolate Day,‘ for the uninitiated, is one of the days preceding Valentine’s Day.

Read more: Valentine’s Day 2021 – History, facts & fantasies

On this day, the Twitterati are having too much fun and are sharing some hilarious memes on the microblogging site. We’ve prepared a list of some of the best ones in this post that are sure to make you laugh.

Take a look at the following:

Girls on Chocolate day pic.twitter.com/gLjE6xMktF — Jitu (@JituGalani5) February 9, 2022

On #ChocolateDay When she ask for chocolate Me : pic.twitter.com/rJAlzUHyio — ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 9, 2022

When your friend is not returning your ₹150 from past 3 years and you find buying him chocolate of ₹500 for his girlfriend on chocolate day : pic.twitter.com/cNjaKId8NM — Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) February 9, 2022

Dairy milk on chocolate day pic.twitter.com/ZbWm6vpOtz — Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) February 9, 2022

Happy #ChocolateDay fraandsss

Happy Valentines week as well 🤧 pic.twitter.com/9zQ6SYDibE — Utkarsh (@justutkthings) February 9, 2022

Younger brother: I want to gifted chocolate to my girlfriend on chocolate day

Single Me : pic.twitter.com/9nMiI2uwVE — Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 9, 2022

*When i don't get rose on rose day, don't get proposal on propose day and don't get chocolates on chocolate day* Me :- pic.twitter.com/v9LONfpIlk — Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) February 9, 2022

On Chocolate day

Every Male friend to their commited Female friend: pic.twitter.com/pxFniJeIPR — S N A P E (@timetraveller45) February 9, 2022