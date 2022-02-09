Amusing Twitter memes on ‘Chocolate Day”
We've compiled a collection of some of the best memes that are sure to make you laugh in this post.
“Chocolate Day,‘ which occurs in the middle of Valentine’s Week. There’s no shortage of mushy content on Twitter, and some users are also busy cranking out amusing memes. ‘Chocolate Day,‘ for the uninitiated, is one of the days preceding Valentine’s Day.
On this day, the Twitterati are having too much fun and are sharing some hilarious memes on the microblogging site. We’ve prepared a list of some of the best ones in this post that are sure to make you laugh.
Take a look at the following:
Girls on Chocolate day pic.twitter.com/gLjE6xMktF
— Jitu (@JituGalani5) February 9, 2022
When she ask for chocolate
Me : pic.twitter.com/rJAlzUHyio
— ANUJ KASANA 🇮🇳 (@anujKasana_) February 9, 2022
When your friend is not returning your ₹150 from past 3 years and you find buying him chocolate of ₹500 for his girlfriend on chocolate day : pic.twitter.com/cNjaKId8NM
— Aman_Chain 😷 Mask Man (@Amanprabhat9) February 9, 2022
Dairy milk on chocolate day pic.twitter.com/ZbWm6vpOtz
— Nimittt (@sarcasticnimitt) February 9, 2022
Happy #ChocolateDay fraandsss
Happy Valentines week as well 🤧 pic.twitter.com/9zQ6SYDibE
— Utkarsh (@justutkthings) February 9, 2022
Younger brother: I want to gifted chocolate to my girlfriend on chocolate day
Single Me : pic.twitter.com/9nMiI2uwVE
— Valdimiputin (@valdimiputin) February 9, 2022
*When i don't get rose on rose day, don't get proposal on propose day and don't get chocolates on chocolate day*
Me :- pic.twitter.com/v9LONfpIlk
— Pintukumar (@KumarPintu1217) February 9, 2022
#ChocolateDay Meme Thread.
Girls during Valentines: pic.twitter.com/bt4oZpqBFG
— Bhushan Morey (@bhushan_morey) February 8, 2022
On Chocolate day
Every Male friend to their commited Female friend: pic.twitter.com/pxFniJeIPR
— S N A P E (@timetraveller45) February 9, 2022
When there is chocolate day and u have chocolate factory but u are single pic.twitter.com/AqgLlhQzfF
— P(arth..) (@notaperfct) February 9, 2022
