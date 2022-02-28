Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:17 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Andrew Garfield gave reply to the romours of him returning in another Spiderman film

Web Desk BOL News

28th Feb, 2022. 07:17 pm
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Andrew Garfield has stated that he would not reprise his ‘Spiderman’ role in the foreseeable future, and may not appear in any other ‘Spiderman’ picture.
A source quoted Garfield as saying, “There are no plans, that is the truth. For the rest of my life, everyone will call me a liar. I’m the wolf-whisperer.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with Andrew on the film ‘Tick, Tick Boom!,’ recalls Garfield crying wolf when Miranda inquired whether he was going to portray Peter Parker on set in 2020.

Read more: Andrew Garfield breaks the silence on the challenges that come with a meteoric rise to Fame

“He never said it to me, to his credit. He constantly disputed it, although I was present when the news broke. “I quietly went up to him and asked, ‘Bro, are you in the new ‘Spider-Man?’ and he said, ‘Shut up, shut up,'” Miranda told Variety.
He continued, “It was the most dreadful acting I’d ever seen from him. And I said, ‘He’s got to practise that, that denial,’ and he did, but I was there when he first tried it out. ‘I’m seeing a friend in Atlanta,’ the euphemism became, and I was like, ‘Say hello to your friend in Atlanta for me.’ His pal is two other Spiderman.

Read more: Andrew Garfield talks his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo before the film’s release

Fans have been clamoring for a third instalment of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ franchise. Since Tom Holland’s comeback as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ While there are rumours that Tobey Maguire will reprise his role as Spider-Man in Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness,’ there is no word on whether Andrew will return.
Garfield is also nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in ‘Tick, Tick, Boom!’

For the latest Entertainment News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Entertainment New on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
Josh Gad prefer Cinema rather than starring in Movies

Josh Gad has appeared in a number of big-budget films over his...
4 hours ago
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences sparks outrage on presenting some Oscar categories outside of the live telecast

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences' decision not to broadcast...
4 hours ago
Angelina Jolie shares concerns for the victim of the Russian-Ukraine war

Angelina Jolie, a Hollywood icon, recently posted a message of prayer for...
4 hours ago
Samuel L. Jackson awarded for his campaign on Civil rights by NAACP Image Awards

Samuel L. Jackson, an Oscar-nominated actor and producer, received the Chairman's Award...
5 hours ago
Sean Penn shares his views on Russian invasion in Ukraine

Sean Penn, a Hollywood actor and filmmaker who is filming a documentary...
6 hours ago
Machine Gun Kelly is looking for a gothic venue to marry his Beau Meghan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly, has revealed that finding a wedding venue that meets...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Prince Charles
56 seconds ago
Prince Charles returns to the ski resort where a tragedy occurred

Following his COVID-19 isolation, the Prince of Wales returned to a well-known...
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of 'Parde Mein Rehne Do'
5 mins ago
Hania Aamir and Ali Rehman raise the temperature at the trailer launch of ‘Parde Mein Rehne Do’

At the "Parde Mein Rehne Do" trailer launch, superstars Hania Aamir and...
Prince Charles
8 mins ago
Prince Charles attacks Vladimir Putin just days before their scheduled meeting

Back in 2014, Prince Charles sparked a major diplomatic row with Russian...
Prince George
15 mins ago
Royal fans are ecstatic as Prince George performs a tribute to the Queen at a rugby match

Prince George made a rare appearance at the England v Wales rugby...
Adsence Ad 300X600