Andrew Garfield gave reply to the romours of him returning in another Spiderman film

Andrew Garfield has stated that he would not reprise his ‘Spiderman’ role in the foreseeable future, and may not appear in any other ‘Spiderman’ picture.

A source quoted Garfield as saying, “There are no plans, that is the truth. For the rest of my life, everyone will call me a liar. I’m the wolf-whisperer.” Lin-Manuel Miranda, who worked with Andrew on the film ‘Tick, Tick Boom!,’ recalls Garfield crying wolf when Miranda inquired whether he was going to portray Peter Parker on set in 2020.

“He never said it to me, to his credit. He constantly disputed it, although I was present when the news broke. “I quietly went up to him and asked, ‘Bro, are you in the new ‘Spider-Man?’ and he said, ‘Shut up, shut up,'” Miranda told Variety.

He continued, “It was the most dreadful acting I’d ever seen from him. And I said, ‘He’s got to practise that, that denial,’ and he did, but I was there when he first tried it out. ‘I’m seeing a friend in Atlanta,’ the euphemism became, and I was like, ‘Say hello to your friend in Atlanta for me.’ His pal is two other Spiderman.

Fans have been clamoring for a third instalment of ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ franchise. Since Tom Holland’s comeback as Peter Parker in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home.’ While there are rumours that Tobey Maguire will reprise his role as Spider-Man in Benedict Cumberbatch’s upcoming ‘Doctor Strange In the Multiverse of Madness,’ there is no word on whether Andrew will return.

Garfield is also nominated for an Academy Award for his performance in ‘Tick, Tick, Boom!’

