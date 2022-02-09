Andy Murray hopes to enter Wimbledon 2022

British tennis star Andy Murray has said that he will not take part in the French Open and an entire clay-court season. He further added that he will play grass-court events and try his best to enter the prestigious Wimbledon 2022.

After a second-round exit at this year’s Australian Open, the two-time Wimbledon champion is looking forward return to action in Rotterdam next week for the first time.

Murray, who has been hit with injury issues since the surgery in 2019, according to Sky Sports said: “Right now I am not planning on playing through the clay. The past couple of years, the clay has made issues worse.”

“Last year I had some issues at the beginning of the year, the clay didn’t help, so I’ve spoken to my team about that, and this year while I feel good and healthy, I don’t want to take that risk,” Murray revealed about the problems he faced while playing at the clay-court.

Murray about his plans revealed: “It’s not that I wouldn’t potentially play on clay in the future. Last year I almost missed Wimbledon, was close to not playing the grass season, I’m not planning on playing the clay. I will still try to compete a bit during that period, I won’t do anything, that’s my plan just now.”

“I had a busy end of last year and the next couple of months I won’t take any risks and hopefully get a good build-up to the grass season,” Murray said while hoping for a good grass-court season.