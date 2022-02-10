Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 12:44 pm
Angelina Jolie voices support for Violence Against Women Act on Capitol Hill

Actress Angelina Jolie along with her daughter Zahara Jolie-Pitt visited Capitol Hill to voice her support for the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA).

The star urged the Senate to renew the act which provides protection to the victims of domestic abuse.

Read more: Angelina Jolie shares a letter from an Afghan girl to bring attention to their suffering.

“Standing here, at the center of our nation’s power, I can think only of everyone who’s been made to feel powerless by their abusers [and] by a system that fails to protect them”, Variety quoted Jolie.

While moving towards the Senate, the Maleficent actress shared a post on her Instagram, “Heading into the Senate’s introduction of the Violence Against Women Reauthorization Act, I’m grateful and humbled to join with dedicated advocates and legislators”.

 

The star went emotional while delivering her speech as she urged the Congress to pass the new Act.

“When there is silence from a Congress too busy to renew the Violence Against Women Act for a decade, it reinforces that sense of worthlessness. You think, ‘I guess my abuser is right. I guess I’m not worth very much.’ That’s why passing this law is one of the most important votes U.S. senators will cast this year”, she said.

Read more: Angelina Jolie ‘Determined’ to take kids away from Brad Pitt?

The actress also drew attention towards her firsthand experience of facing domestic abuse during the speech.

The star has previously accused her ex-husband of intentionally hitting their son who later came clear of the allegations.

