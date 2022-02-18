Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:22 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Anti-Bushra Bibi drive: Court asks FIA to submit record of PML-N activist

Staff Reporter BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 12:22 am

A Sessions Court on Friday sought record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a post-arrest bail petition of a PML-N activist arrested allegedly for “running a malicious campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the army on social media.”

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah filed a bail petition on behalf of the PML-N activist, Sabir Hashmi, saying the petitioner had been falsely implicated in the case at the behest of ruling party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

He said the case against the petitioner was totally false, frivolous and baseless and had been registered with mala fide intention and ulterior motives. He said the petitioner had no nexus with the alleged crime.

The counsel contended that the case required further inquiry with regard to the guilt of the petitioner, therefore, he was entitled for bail as a right.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yasin Shaheen issued a notice to the FIA and summoned the record of the case on Feb 19 (today).

The FIA cybercrime wing had booked Hashmi under sections 20, 21 (d) and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).

Read More

2 hours ago
Jacqueline Fernandez, Avneet Kaur sizzling dance on ‘Mud Mud Ke’ | watch

B town diva Jacqueline Fernandez along with Famous content creator Avneet Kaur...
2 hours ago
Imran utterly fails to prove single crime against Sharifs, claims Marriyum Aurangzeb

PML-N Secretary Information Marriyum Aurangzeb on Friday said that Imran Khan is...
2 hours ago
PSL 7 Points Table After Karachi vs Lahore | Match 26

LAHORE: Karachi Kings have set a massive 150-run target for Lahore Qalandars...
3 hours ago
Fawad challenges opposition to hold long march on Islamabad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday said...
4 hours ago
Sarwar confers ‘Governor Awards’ on 30 personalities

Punjab Governor Chaudhary Mohammad Sarwar has conferred “Governor Awards” to 30 personalities...
5 hours ago
APCNGA demands gas supply to CNG sector

KARACHI: Billions of rupees were lost while the employment of millions of...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

19 mins ago
CTD arrests terrorist in Chaman

Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested a suspected terrorist after heavy exchange...
Wordle Answer Today
30 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 19th February #245 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 245 that was released today, February 19,...
'Noori' singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 
36 mins ago
‘Noori’ singer Ali Noor accused of sexual harassment; Ayesha unveils WhatsApp chat 

Pakistani singer Ali Noor has been accused of sexual harassment by journalist...
37 mins ago
Security forces with cooperation of tribal people establish peace in border areas: Gen Sarfraz Ali

Corps Commander Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfraz Ali has said that special care...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600