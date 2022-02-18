Anti-Bushra Bibi drive: Court asks FIA to submit record of PML-N activist

A Sessions Court on Friday sought record from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on a post-arrest bail petition of a PML-N activist arrested allegedly for “running a malicious campaign against Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and the army on social media.”

Advocate Farhad Ali Shah filed a bail petition on behalf of the PML-N activist, Sabir Hashmi, saying the petitioner had been falsely implicated in the case at the behest of ruling party – Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

He said the case against the petitioner was totally false, frivolous and baseless and had been registered with mala fide intention and ulterior motives. He said the petitioner had no nexus with the alleged crime.

The counsel contended that the case required further inquiry with regard to the guilt of the petitioner, therefore, he was entitled for bail as a right.

Additional District & Sessions Judge Yasin Shaheen issued a notice to the FIA and summoned the record of the case on Feb 19 (today).

The FIA cybercrime wing had booked Hashmi under sections 20, 21 (d) and 24 of Prevention of Electronic Crime Act (PECA).