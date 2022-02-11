Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 04:39 pm
APPSF announces scholarship for Indian Muslim student Muskan

hijab-clad girl Muskan

RSS goons heckle at hijab-clad girl Muskan in India. Image: Twitter

LAHORE: The All Pakistan Private Schools Federation (APPSF) on Friday announced a full scholarship for higher education in any country of the world, including Pakistan, for the brave daughter Muskan Khan, who spoke the word of truth in front of Hindu extremists in India.

General secretary APPSF Kashif Mirza hoped that Muskan would become a voice for helpless Muslim women seeking education in India after getting higher education.

According to Kashif Mirza, the Muslim girl was harassed by Hindu extremists on her way to college, which was shameful, and APPSF condemned it.

“APPSF urged UNO, OIC, International Human Rights Organisations to pressurise the Indian government to rectify this abuse,” Kashif Mirza said, adding brave daughter Muskan was not fear and raised the slogan of Allah ho Akbar in front of Indian extremists.

Muskan has drawn the attention of Muslims around the world and the international community to the inhumane treatment of Muslims in India, he added.

The Indian’s Modi government was a destructive and frightening face for Muslims to keep Muslim girls away from education is a violation of their basic constitutional right, Kashif said

“The ban on hijab is a violation of Articles 14, 15, 19 and 25 (1) of the Indian Constitution.”

“The BJP and Congress are practically pursuing the slogan ‘Remove the Muslim daughter’ instead of ‘Save the daughter and educate the daughter”

“Hijab is a Quranic command, the identity and obligation of Muslim daughters, and they will continue to wear hijab.”

Moreover, he said, the protection of the scarf was a fundamental constitutional right of Muslim daughters. “The Constitution of India also protects them.”

The ban on hijab was also a violation of the decisions of the Indian Supreme Court and the Kerala High Court, he added.

“Hijab is even not banned in FIFA, International Basketball and Nobel Peace Prize,” Kashif said.

“There are no restrictions on hijab in 192 countries around the world.”

Quoting the India National Statistics Office data, Kashif said that 21.9% of Muslim girls were out of school at the moment, which should be a sign of concern for the Indian government.

