Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 10:54 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Arch-rivals of politics joining hands to protect looted money: Farrukh Habib

APP News Agency

23rd Feb, 2022. 10:54 am

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib. Image: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib assailed the leadership of main opposition parties for joining forces against Prime Minister Imran Khan, just to protect the looted money.

Read more: Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive

“The old adversaries, out of their mutual hatred for PM Imran Khan, are getting united to protect the looted money,” he said in a news statement on Tuesday while reacting to the meeting between Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari in Lahore.

“The nation is waiting for the moment when Shehbaz Sharif will be tearing the belly of Asif Ali Zardari for taking out the looted money,” he said describing the unnatural alliance between the two parties as an attempt to hamper the ongoing accountability process.

Referring to Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari’s corruption cases, he said one had an adroit skill in taking a commission and laundering money, while the other championed the art of raising assets through fake bank accounts.

He ruled out the success of the opposition’s anti-government move and said that they did not have popularity among the public due to rampant corruption during their tenures.

Farrukh pointed out the lawlessness in Sindh where the PPP was in the power for the last 13 years. Ironically, most of the journalists were killed and abducted in the province.

Read more: Fazl urges Zardari to delay long march to dispel impression of division

Taking a jibe at Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said the “12th man of politics” was perturbed over his ouster from mainstream politics.

He said the whole world was facing the challenge of inflation, but it was only Pakistan where the politics was being done on the issue.

Read More

2 hours ago
Pakistan desires to move forward for promoting peace: Dr Moeed Yusuf

National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf has said that Pakistan has a...
2 hours ago
Pakistan records a sudden spike in covid-19 death toll, reveals data shared by NCOC

A total of 43 deaths were recorded in Pakistan over the last...
2 hours ago
IHC bars FIA from arresting suspects under PECA’s Section 20

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday barred arrests under the Prevention...
2 hours ago
Pakistan desires to upgrade bilateral ties with Sri Lanka: PM Imran

Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said that Pakistan desires to...
9 hours ago
Former interior minister and senior PPP leader Rehman Malik Passes Away

Former interior minister & senior PPP leader Rehman Malik passes away. He...
11 hours ago
Saeed demands immediate withdrawal of PECA ordinance

Sindh Information and Labour Minister, Saeed Ghani, has said the ordinance promulgated...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

yadav
3 mins ago
India’s Yadav, Chahar out of Sri Lanka T20s

Batsman Suryakumar Yadav and fast bowler Deepak Chahar were on Wednesday ruled...
sultans
9 mins ago
Multan Sultans’ Tim David tests positive

Multan Sultans suffered a huge blow ahead of the first HBL PSL...
Rehman Malik rejects 'baseless and wild allegations'
17 mins ago
Politicians express grief over demise of senior PPP leader Rehman Malik

Pakistan Peoples Party's senior leader and former interior minister Rehman Malik has...
bulgaria
20 mins ago
Bulgaria to begin phasing out COVID-19 “Green Pass”

SOFIA - Bulgaria will begin phasing out its COVID-19 "Green Pass," as...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600