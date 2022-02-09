Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:43 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Argentina’s COVID-19 death toll exceeds 123,000

Xinhua Xinhua

09th Feb, 2022. 12:43 pm
argentina

BUENOS AIRES – COVID-19-related deaths in Argentina exceeded 123,000 after 284 new fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours, the Health Ministry said Tuesday.

According to its daily report, 32,790 new COVID-19 cases were registered in the day, bringing the national count to 8,648,075.

Currently, there are 268,865 active cases, with intensive care unit bed occupancy rate at 48.4 percent nationwide and 45.9 percent in the city of Buenos Aires and its outskirts.

Read more: Argentina reports first case of flurona

Meanwhile, a total of 39,876,612 people have received at least one dose of vaccine against COVID-19, and 11,106,941 with a booster dose, according to the ministry.  Enditem

 

Read More

27 mins ago
S.Korea reports record high of 54,122 daily COVID-19 cases

SEOUL - South Korea's daily number of COVID-19 cases hit a fresh...
32 mins ago
Malaysia reports 17,134 new COVID-19 infections, 9 new deaths

KUALA LUMPUR - Malaysia reported 17,134 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight...
42 mins ago
Canadian Governor General Mary Simon tests positive for COVID-19

OTTAWA - Canadian Governor General Mary Simon has tested positive for COVID-19,...
55 mins ago
New Zealand reports 306 new community cases of COVID-19

WELLINGTON - New Zealand recorded 306 new community cases of COVID-19 on...
1 hour ago
Chinese mainland reports 7 new local COVID-19 cases

BEIJING - The Chinese mainland on Wednesday recorded seven locally transmitted COVID-19...
1 hour ago
Omicron variant confirmed in Tonga as new COVID-19 cases rise sharply

SUVA - Tonga confirmed on Thursday the spread of Omicron variant in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

astrazeneca vaccine
5 mins ago
AstraZeneca approved as booster vaccine in Australia amid battle against COVID-19

CANBERRA - Australia reported more than 25,000 new COVID-19 cases and more...
babar azam
10 mins ago
Babar Azam maintains top spot in ICC Men’s Batting ranking

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam continues to rule the International Cricket Council (ICC)...
11 mins ago
PM Imran lauds Murad Saeed’s communication ministry for outstanding performance

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday lauded Federal Communication Minister Murad...
14 mins ago
Mongolia adds 1,230 new COVID-19 infections

ULAN BATOR - Mongolia recorded 1,230 new local COVID-19 cases over the...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600