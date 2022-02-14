Arjun Kapoor spills beans about surprise for Malaika on Valentine’s Day

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who has been in a relationship with Malaika Arora for a long time, revealed his plans for Valentine’s Day during an interview.

The star was in conversation with Hindustan Times when disclosed that he and Malaika always make sure to take time out for this day.

“We always make sure we take our time for each other and make the most of this day. In our relationship, we’ve always tried to cherish every small, big moment and Valentine’s Day is always special for us because we try to do something unique and catch each other by surprise”.

Read more: Malaika Arora paints social media red as she flirts with Arjun Kapoor

Spilling the beans about the surprise on the day, Kapoor revealed that he loves surprising Malaika and on this Valentine, there would be a surprise or two planned for his love lady.

Malaika and Arjun are dating each other for a long time and ever since they have gone public about it, their fans have been relishing their bond.

The duo seems head over heels with each other and Arjun often credits Arora for making him what he is today.

Read more: Malaika Arora Looks Gorgeous in new PICS; Arjun Kapoor Likes

On the work front, Arjun Kapoor will be next seen in Ajay Bahl’s “The Lady Killer”.