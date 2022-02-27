PML-N President and Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has paid rich tribute to the armed forces of Pakistan, saying they sent a clear message that they would annihilate anyone who dares to even think about attacking Pakistan.

In his message, Shehbaz said the Pakistan Military made 27th February a proud and unforgettable day of the history of the county. God Almighty blessed Pakistan with a great victory on this day, he said.

The PML-N president said that India jeopardised the security of South Asia and the world with its jingoistic aggression on Balakot, but with its measured response Pakistan showed that it was a responsible sovereign state that had insurmountable ability to defend itself.

Shehbaz praised the heroics of Pakistan Air Force for paralysing the enemy and showed the world that Pakistan’s peace-loving attitude was not its weakness. The armed forces of Pakistan were valorous, fearless and fortified with the power of faith. He paid rich tribute to the Shaheens of Pakistan Air Force for shooting down Indian fighter planes and exhibiting professional supremacy.

He said the entire nation deserved a tribute for standing tall side-by-side with their armed forces with impervious unity, undying enthusiasm, and making it a golden day in the history of the country.

The National Assembly Opposition Leader said the entire Pakistan was, is, and would remain united against any aggression against Pakistan’s sovereignty, development, and interests. This day is a testament of the fact that well-preparedness, strong economy and defense, and National Unity were the components of an impenetrable shield for Pakistan, he concluded.