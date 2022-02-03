ASF apprehends three passengers from Lahore airport, recovers foreign currency

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday apprehended three passengers, leaving for Dubai from Allama Iqbal Airport, and recovered foreign currency fr their possession.

According to ASF officials, the passengers identified as Irshad, Ahsan and Hassan were caught during checking before their flight for Dubai.

During the checking, $84000 and Rs465000 were recovered from their bags and a wheelchair. The accused were later handed over to customs officials for further legal actions.

Last year, President Arif Alvi had lauded the ASF for ensuring the security of airports and travellers.

Addressing a passing out parade of the ASF in Karachi, he had said that the personnel of the ASF rendered exemplary services during the war against terrorism.

He further had said that the representation of women in the Airport Security Force was also encouraging.

The president also stresses the need for cyber security and ensuring the safety of data by utilizing modern technology.