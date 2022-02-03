Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:23 pm

ASF apprehends three passengers from Lahore airport, recovers foreign currency

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:23 pm
ATC sends 18 accused on 15-day physical remand in Sialkot lynching case

Image: File

LAHORE: Airport Security Force (ASF) on Thursday apprehended three passengers, leaving for Dubai from Allama Iqbal Airport, and recovered foreign currency fr their possession.

According to ASF officials, the passengers identified as Irshad, Ahsan and Hassan were caught during checking before their flight for Dubai.

During the checking, $84000 and Rs465000 were recovered from their bags and a wheelchair. The accused were later handed over to customs officials for further legal actions.

Read more: FIA, ASF held four including a woman for hawala hundi, money laundering

Last year, President Arif Alvi had lauded the ASF for ensuring the security of airports and travellers.

Addressing a passing out parade of the ASF in Karachi, he had said that the personnel of the ASF rendered exemplary services during the war against terrorism.

He further had said that the representation of women in the Airport Security Force was also encouraging.

The president also stresses the need for cyber security and ensuring the safety of data by utilizing modern technology.

Read More

1 hour ago
Deadlock persists between PPP, PSP on Sindh Local Bodies Act

KARACHI: The fifth round of negotiations between the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP)...
1 hour ago
Nation stands united behind security forces to defeat terrorists: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said the nation stood united...
2 hours ago
Multiple industrial, business units to shift to Pakistan after PM’s China visit: Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Thursday...
16 hours ago
KMC to Launch First Zip Line at Bagh Ibne Qasim Karachi

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) has planned to build a zip line...
17 hours ago
Govt striving for reducing line losses, curbing power theft: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan on Wednesday said the government is...
18 hours ago
KP cabinet green-lights amendments to police service rules for women personnel

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

taliban
12 seconds ago
Taliban closer to international recognition, says foreign minister

KABUL - The Taliban are inching closer towards international recognition but any concessions Afghanistan's...
myanmar
5 mins ago
Myanmar foreign minister barred from ASEAN meet: Cambodia

PHNOM PENH - Myanmar's junta suffered a fresh diplomatic blow Thursday as...
13 mins ago
Genelia & Riteish Deshmukh celebrate 10 years of togetherness

The cutest Bollywood couple Genelia and Riteish Deshmukh are celebrating their 10...
imported sugar
19 mins ago
Sugar inquiry: Dr Rizwan confesses his ‘jewels’ lacked relevant experience

LAHORE: Director FIA Lahore and head of sugar investigation team DIG Dr...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600