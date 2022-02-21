Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Jamiat-e-Islam (F) and President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman have discussed the current political situation including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Both leaders had a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Later talking to media persons, Asif Ali Zardari said that the masses were looking towards the opposition and they would not disappoint them.

He maintained that the opposition parties were united against the government, claiming that even PTI parliamentarians were also in contact with the opposition regarding moving the no-trust motion against the government.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on the occasion vowed that they must oust this incompetent and selected government at every cost.

Earlier, Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party would never leave the field open for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed to oust the government with the long march commencing from Karachi on February 27.

While addressing a convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said his party is fighting for the rights of the masses and reiterated that they would only resort to the constitutional way to oust the PTI government.