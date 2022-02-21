Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Asif Zardari, Maulana Fazl discuss political situation

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zaradri (L) and Chief of Jamiat-e-Islam (F) and President Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman (R). Image: File

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Chief of Jamiat-e-Islam (F) and President of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman have discussed the current political situation including the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Read more: PPP will challenge amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act: Gilani

Both leaders had a meeting in Islamabad on Monday. Later talking to media persons, Asif Ali Zardari said that the masses were looking towards the opposition and they would not disappoint them.

He maintained that the opposition parties were united against the government, claiming that even PTI parliamentarians were also in contact with the opposition regarding moving the no-trust motion against the government.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman on the occasion vowed that they must oust this incompetent and selected government at every cost.

Earlier,  Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said his party would never leave the field open for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and vowed to oust the government with the long march commencing from Karachi on February 27.

Read more: After curbs on mainstream media, govt muzzling social media: Shehbaz Sharif

While addressing a convention in Peshawar, Bilawal said his party is fighting for the rights of the masses and reiterated that they would only resort to the constitutional way to oust the PTI government.

Read More

3 hours ago
Sindh Cabinet makes amendments to Local Government (Amend) Bill 2021

The Sindh cabinet, making further amendments to the Sindh Local Government (Amendment)...
4 hours ago
PPP will challenge amendments to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act: Gilani

Former Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition in Senate Yousuf Raza...
6 hours ago
All minorities on same page for promoting interfaith harmony: Governor Sarwar

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Monday said that minorities are...
6 hours ago
Police, rangers to conduct joint operations to cull crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Murad Ali Shah has directed the police...
7 hours ago
Bilawal vows to 'shake' PTI-led govt with long march

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday said...
8 hours ago
SHC issues pre-admission notices on MQM-P plea challenging delimitations

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued pre-admission notices on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Prince Harry
4 mins ago
Prince Harry and Prince Andrew are facing a fresh social media campaign

The Queen's son, Prince Andrew, and grandson, Prince Harry, who technically retain...
UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming 'normalised'
5 mins ago
UN warns pushbacks of migrants in Europe becoming ‘normalised’

GENEVA, Feb 21, 2022 (AFP) - The UN refugee chief voiced alarm Monday...
Prince Harry
9 mins ago
Prince Harry will expose Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage

Prince Harry's explosive book, due out later this year, is likely to...
MS vs PZ
11 mins ago
PSL 7: Peshawar Zalmi won the match against Lahore Qalandars | LQ vs PZ

LQ vs PZ: Peshawar Zalmi won the match in the super over...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600