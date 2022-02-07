Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 09:23 pm
Asif Zardari, Chaudhry brothers discuss political situation

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi (L), Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari (C) and Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain (R). Image: File

Former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari reached the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Q senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain in Lahore on Monday and inquired after his health.

Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and Federal Minister Chaudhry Monis Elahi received Asif Ali Zardari on his arrival.

Read more: Powershow: PM Imran to address public gathering in Faisalabad on Feb 9

The meeting between the leaders of Pakistan Muslim League-Q, which is an important ally of the PTI government in Centre and Punjab, and the Pakistan Peoples Party discussed the current political situation in the country.

PML-Q leader Tariq Basheer Cheema and others whereas PPP leader Rukhsana Bangash were also present on the occasion.

Asif Ali Zardari also had dinner with the PML-Q leaders.

Meanwhile, another ally of the PTI, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) on Monday threatened to leave the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government if not given more share in the federal cabinet, party sources informed Bol News.

In a meeting on Sunday night attended by the Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, Chairman Senate Mohammad Sadiq Sanjarani Speaker Balochistan Assembly Mir Jan Mohammad Jamali, Senators, MNAs, and MPAs, the party leaders expressed displeasure over the federal government’s continued neglect.

“Despite being the ally of PTI in the federation, BAP is not being given its rightful place,” a leader said in the meeting, adding that the BAP’s reservations should be presented to Prime Minister in his upcoming visit to Quetta.

Read more: Many PML-N leaders to revolt against Sharifs’ dictatorial mindset, Fawad predicts

They said that the BAP is wary of its unconditional support to the PTI government in the federation. “BAP’s representation is very less in the federal cabinet, “he said. “Lack of political representation in the federal cabinet is increasing the feeling of deprivation in Balochistan.”

