Web Desk BOL News

19th Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm
Assailants of Athar Mateen to be traced soon, assures Karachi police chief

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon. Image File

Karachi Police Chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Saturday assured that they would soon trace the assailants of journalist Athar Mateen.

The newly-appointed police chief condemned the killing of the journalist and said the loss of life in a street crime incident is always unfortunate.

He said the Sindh government is cooperating with the police while adding that he would make recommendations to the government for the eradication of street crimes in Karachi. However, Nabi said that they would request the government to facilitate them more.

The police chief said the police are probing into the killing of Mateen, assuring that the suspects would soon be brought to justice.

The funeral prayer of journalist Athar Mateen was offered on Saturday afternoon.

President Dr Arif Alvi, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail, members of the journalist fraternity, and leaders of various political parties attended the funeral.

Mateen, who was associated with a private news channel as a senior producer, was shot dead by muggers near the Five Star Chowrangi in the North Nazimabad area as he tried to save a citizen who was being looted.

The victim hit the suspects with his car, but it didn’t inflict much damage and the suspects, after getting up, opened fire at the journalist who died on the spot.

