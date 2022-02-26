At least 2 FC personnel martyred in Peshawar blast: sources

According to the initial reports, the FC vehicle was targetted in the blast which has been severely damaged. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have been martyred while several got injured in a bomb explosion near their vehicle on Bara Road, Bol News reported.

According to the initial reports, the FC vehicle was targetted in the blast which has been severely damaged.

