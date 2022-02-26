Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm
At least 2 FC personnel martyred in Peshawar blast: sources

Web Desk BOL News

26th Feb, 2022. 03:36 pm

According to the initial reports, the FC vehicle was targetted in the blast which has been severely damaged. Image: File

PESHAWAR: Two Frontier Corps (FC) personnel have been martyred while several got injured in a bomb explosion near their vehicle on Bara Road, Bol News reported.

According to the initial reports, the FC vehicle was targetted in the blast which has been severely damaged.

Read more: Security forces kill terrorist in North Waziristan: ISPR

Earlier in the day, the media wing of Pakistan Army, Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), said security forces conducted intelligence based operation (IBO) on the reported presence of terrorists in Spinwam tehsil of North Waziristan district and killed one terrorist during intense exchange of fire.

Read more: Security forces recover huge cache of arms, ammunition in N Waziristan IBO

The ISPR said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist. The suspect was allegedly involved in terrorist activities against security forces.

On February 24, the security forces had conducted an intelligence based operation in Madi Khel, North Waziristan district, on reports of a weapons and ammunition cache.

During the search operation, a large quantity of weapons and ammunition was recovered, said the ISPR.

