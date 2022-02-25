At least two killed in clashes on Pak-Afghan border

People along with a medical team carry a wounded man on a stretcher following border clashes between Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces, at Mirwais hospital in Kandahar on February 24, 2022. Image: AFP

KANDAHAR, Afghanistan: At least two people were killed and several more injured on Thursday in border clashes between Afghan Taliban and Pakistani forces, hospital and security officials told AFP.

Border tensions have risen since the Taliban’s return to power last year, with Pakistan alleging militant groups are planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistan anti-government militants, but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border, drawn up in colonial times and known as the Durand Line.

“Unfortunately, the first shots were fired by Pakistani forces,” Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid claimed on Twitter.

“Leaders on both sides have been informed and the situation is now under control,” he added.

Lalai Mama, a resident of the Afghan border town of Spin Boldak in southeastern Kandahar province, told AFP there had been a lot of fighting.

Niamat Shahzad, a doctor at a hospital in the city of Kandahar — around 100 kilometres from the border — said two people were killed in the fighting, and four wounded.

A security official who asked not to be identified said three people had been killed and more than two dozen injured — including several Taliban fighters.